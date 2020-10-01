    AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Moxley vs. the Butcher Despite TakeOver 31 Hype

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Nyla Rose, from left, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong and Jungle Boy attend New York Comic Con to promote TNT's
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    This week's edition of the Wednesday night wrestling ratings war saw AEW Dynamite prevail over WWE NXT once again. 

    According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Dynamite's two-hour broadcast on TNT averaged 866,000 viewers, while NXT brought in 732,000 viewers on USA Network.

    The main event of Dynamite was a unique match, as it saw AEW World champion Jon Moxley face The Butcher in a singles bout. The Butcher is usually a tag team competitor alongside The Blade and rarely receives opportunities to have singles bouts against anyone.

    Moxley won the match as expected, but The Butcher proved that he may have the potential to be more than a tag team guy moving forward.

    Another key moment saw Cody accept the dog collar match challenge Brodie Lee laid down the previous week, meaning Cody and Lee will clash for the TNT title next week.

    Other happenings of note included Darby Allin beating Ricky Starks, FTR defeating SCU, Chris Jericho getting past Isiah Kassidy, Orange Cassidy taking down a member of Dark Order and Britt Baker winning a return match.

    On the final episode of NXT before Sunday's NXT TakeOver: 31 event, a champions vs. challengers tag team match was the headliner. North American champion Damian Priest and NXT Women's champion Io Shirai joined forces to face Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The dastardly deeds of Gargano and LeRae won out, as LeRae hit Priest with a low blow, allowing Johnny Wrestling to put Priest down for the three-count with One Final Beat.

    Also, NXT champion Finn Balor and No. 1 contender Kyle O'Reilly came face to face with Shawn Michaels as the moderator prior to their title match at TakeOver. O'Reilly made it clear how important the match is to him, but the always confident Balor dismissed the notion that O'Reilly has a chance to beat him.

    Elsewhere on the show, Adam Cole beat Austin Theory, Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai, Kushida took out Tony Nese, and Kayden Carter beat Xia Li.

       

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    Related

      Backstage Wrestling Rumors

      👀 Undisputed Era face turn? 🍿 Reported HIAC main event 🎮 AEW video game coming?

      See the latest in our rumors roundup 📲

      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Backstage Wrestling Rumors

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

      🗣️ Cody addresses Brodie Lee 👊 FTR beats SCU to stay champs 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Grading AEW Dynamite 📝

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Jon Moxley x B/R Exclusive 😤

      AEW world champ talks creative freedom, prolonging his wrestling career and thriving outside the world of WWE 📲

      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Jon Moxley x B/R Exclusive 😤

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      👀 Cena leaves wrestling door open ⛰️ Reigns reveals his Mt. Rushmore ✍️ Matt Cardona talks AEW status

      All Elite Wrestling logo
      All Elite Wrestling

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report