AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Moxley vs. the Butcher Despite TakeOver 31 Hype

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

This week's edition of the Wednesday night wrestling ratings war saw AEW Dynamite prevail over WWE NXT once again.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Dynamite's two-hour broadcast on TNT averaged 866,000 viewers, while NXT brought in 732,000 viewers on USA Network.

The main event of Dynamite was a unique match, as it saw AEW World champion Jon Moxley face The Butcher in a singles bout. The Butcher is usually a tag team competitor alongside The Blade and rarely receives opportunities to have singles bouts against anyone.

Moxley won the match as expected, but The Butcher proved that he may have the potential to be more than a tag team guy moving forward.

Another key moment saw Cody accept the dog collar match challenge Brodie Lee laid down the previous week, meaning Cody and Lee will clash for the TNT title next week.

Other happenings of note included Darby Allin beating Ricky Starks, FTR defeating SCU, Chris Jericho getting past Isiah Kassidy, Orange Cassidy taking down a member of Dark Order and Britt Baker winning a return match.

On the final episode of NXT before Sunday's NXT TakeOver: 31 event, a champions vs. challengers tag team match was the headliner. North American champion Damian Priest and NXT Women's champion Io Shirai joined forces to face Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The dastardly deeds of Gargano and LeRae won out, as LeRae hit Priest with a low blow, allowing Johnny Wrestling to put Priest down for the three-count with One Final Beat.

Also, NXT champion Finn Balor and No. 1 contender Kyle O'Reilly came face to face with Shawn Michaels as the moderator prior to their title match at TakeOver. O'Reilly made it clear how important the match is to him, but the always confident Balor dismissed the notion that O'Reilly has a chance to beat him.

Elsewhere on the show, Adam Cole beat Austin Theory, Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai, Kushida took out Tony Nese, and Kayden Carter beat Xia Li.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).