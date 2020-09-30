    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Jokes He Won't Let Travis Kelce Babysit His Child

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 30, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), left, throws a pass to tight end Travis Kelce (87) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sports an impressive employment section on his resume that includes a Super Bowl ring, five Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro team nods for his team from 2013-2020.

    That resume will not contain work as the babysitter for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' child, however.

    Mahomes and fiancee Brittney Matthews recently announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first baby, and the 2018 NFL MVP discussed the potential babysitter candidate list on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

    "I'd say [Chiefs practice squad quarterback] Matt Moore or someone like that who's responsible," Mahomes said when asked which teammate would be a good choice.

    On the flip side, Mahomes said: "I can't let [Kelce] or anybody [babysit]. You never know what would happen."

    Mahomes may not trust Kelce to watch his child, but he certainly trusts him on the field. Kelce leads the team with 21 catches (on 27 targets) and 227 yards. He's added a pair of touchdowns as well for an undefeated Chiefs team that ranks fourth in points per game.

    The 3-0 Chiefs will return home to Arrowhead Stadium against the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

