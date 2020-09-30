Lightning Parade 2020: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, Highlights and More

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup title in unique fashion with a boat parade through the city Wednesday.

The socially distanced event allowed the team to see the fans after spending the entire postseason in a bubble environment in Edmonton and Toronto, Canada.

The players were certainly ready for fun well before the parade began:

This mindset didn't change once the boats took off:

Fans were able to watch along from the river walk after supporting the team from afar during the playoff run.

The Lightning were impressive throughout the postseason, going 16-6 overall while never facing a Game 7 in any round. Even with captain Steven Stamkos sidelined for most of the playoffs, the rest of the team stepped up, including Conn Smythe winner Victor Hedman.

It all helped bring home the second Stanley Cup title in franchise history and first since 2004.

After a bizarre season that featured an extended break due to the pandemic and a postseason in a bubble, the players enjoyed a well-earned celebration Wednesday.