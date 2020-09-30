AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 30

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With Full Gear on November 7 rapidly approaching, Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite focused on the stars, the matches and the intensely personal rivalries that will help define that pay-per-view extravaganza.

Cody's answer to Mr. Brodie Lee's challenge for a TNT Championship match and Eddie Kingston's hand-picked opponent for AEW World Champion Jon Moxley helped define this week's broadcast.

What went down in those two instances and how did they, and the rest of the show, influence the build to the final PPV of 2020 for All Elite Wrestling?

Find out now with this recap of the September 30 episode.