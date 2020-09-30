Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight to Be Rescheduled from Dec. 19

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The third bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will have to wait.

Top Rank fight promotor Bob Arum told ESPN's Steve Kim on Wednesday that the two heavyweight boxers will reschedule their second rematch, planned for December 19, to avoid conflicts with football season.

"We're moving off because there's five conference championship games that day and night, plus two NFL games," Arum said. "So we can't go with the 19th, we're looking at other dates right now because ESPN advised us, and Fox advised the PBC [who promotes Wilder]."

There's a possibility the new date could be earlier in December.

At 32 years old, and standing 6'9", Fury is looking to defend his WBC title after a technical knockout of Wilder in the seventh round in February.

Afterward, Wilder attributed his poor performance to a 40-pound outfit he wore during his entrance, claiming it weakened his legs for the fight.

Fury left no doubt of his dominance regardless, landing more punches than Wilder and putting his opponent on the mat twice.

That type of performance was necessary after the first matchup in December 2018 ended in a split draw. Fans at the event were incredibly displeased with the result, and Wilder argued his two knockdowns of Fury were more than enough to earn the win.

Talks about a rematch began shortly thereafter.

With the trilogy set to be completed, two of the top fighters on the WBC circuit are looking to make sure they can get as many viewers as possible.

It's the second time the fight has been delayed, as the original date was July 18, but the coronavirus pandemic made that unfeasible. Arum said Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the venue.

"It's definitely Allegiant Stadium," Arum said. "The Raiders are on board, the city is on board, the convention authority is on board. Everybody is on board."

Now they'll just wait on a new date to make the fight official once again.