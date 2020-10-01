6 NHL Stars Who Should Consider a Trade Request

0 of 6

Jim Mone/Associated Press

NHL trades often come as surprises to the players involved, especially if they lack no-trade clauses. In most cases, the player has no say over the decision or the destination.

Sometimes, however, a trade comes following a player's request. Such a move can be made for a variety of reasons.

The player could feel he needs to be in a role that allows him to make the best use of his talent. Perhaps the team has decided to rebuild and the player no longer sees a future with them. Maybe he's feeling the heat of criticism from fans and pundits and opts for a change of scenery. He could be hearing his name in trade speculation and try to influence where he could be shipped.

Now that the NHL offseason is finally here, there could be a handful of players, such as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine, who fall into one of those categories. Here's a look at six stars who should consider trade requests.