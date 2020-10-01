6 NHL Stars Who Should Consider a Trade Request

6 NHL Stars Who Should Consider a Trade RequestOctober 1, 2020
NHL trades often come as surprises to the players involved, especially if they lack no-trade clauses. In most cases, the player has no say over the decision or the destination.
Sometimes, however, a trade comes following a player's request. Such a move can be made for a variety of reasons.
The player could feel he needs to be in a role that allows him to make the best use of his talent. Perhaps the team has decided to rebuild and the player no longer sees a future with them. Maybe he's feeling the heat of criticism from fans and pundits and opts for a change of scenery. He could be hearing his name in trade speculation and try to influence where he could be shipped.
Now that the NHL offseason is finally here, there could be a handful of players, such as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine, who fall into one of those categories. Here's a look at six stars who should consider trade requests.
Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens
A year ago, Max Domi was gearing up for his second season with the Montreal Canadiens. He was coming off a career-high 72-point performance in 2018-19, and big things were expected from him. Instead, the 25-year-old center struggled through a 44-point effort in 71 games before the regular season was prematurely ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Canadiens resumed action in the NHL's return-to-play tournament, Domi found himself centering the fourth line. While he moved up in the lineup during the Habs' first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, he finished with just three assists in 10 games.
Following the Canadiens' elimination from the playoffs, Domi became the subject of frequent trade speculation. A restricted free agent with arbitration rights completing a two-year contract worth an annual cap hit of $3.1 million, he could seek a significant raise on his next deal. The Canadiens, however, could be reluctant to invest in a lucrative, long-term contract.
Having been demoted behind up-and-coming centers Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, the writing could be on the wall for Domi. On Sept. 25, Sportsnet's Eric Engels reported the center's agent said his client hadn't asked for a trade. Perhaps it's time Domi reconsiders.
The play of Suzuki and Kotkaniemi in the postseason suggests they could take over two of the Canadiens' top-three center positions, with Phillip Danault filling the other. Unless Domi is willing to accept a limited raise on a short-term deal to play at left wing for the Canadiens, he might be better off playing for a club that can make better use of his playmaking abilities.
Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild
Matt Dumba is entering the third year of a five-year contract with the Minnesota Wild. However, there are signs the 26-year-old defenseman could be playing elsewhere before that deal is up.
The Wild need a first- or second-line center after general manager Bill Guerin traded Eric Staal to the Buffalo Sabres for Marcus Johansson and announced longtime captain Mikko Koivu won't be re-signed. That's prompted speculation Dumba could become a trade chip. On Sept. 16, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reported Guerin was keeping open his options and wasn't in a rush to trade the blueliner.
Guerin can afford to take his time, but Dumba's lack of a no-movement clause gives the Wild GM plenty of trade destinations. Dumba is also the only one among the Wild's top-four defensemen without that protection, making him eligible for next summer's expansion draft if Guerin opts to protect three blueliners.
Rather than face a season of uncertainty, Dumba should ask for a trade. There will be teams in need of a mobile top-four defenseman with a right-handed shot, and they could put in calls to Guerin in the days leading up to the NHL draft on Oct. 6 and 7.
The longer Guerin waits during this offseason, the less likely he'll be able to get a decent return as teams use up their remaining cap space. Dumba could avoid months of uncertainty by forcing the issue now.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes
Oliver Ekman-Larsson has spent his entire 10 NHL season career with the Arizona Coyotes. Given the little progress they have made toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender, it may be time for the 29-year-old defenseman to move on.
Ekman-Larsson is in the second year of an eight-year contract worth an annual average value of $8.3 million. He also has a full no-movement clause. In recent weeks, however, there's been speculation the Coyotes could consider trading him. On Sept. 14, Arizona Coyotes insider Craig Morgan reported two sources said the team is determined to move its captain.
Since then, the Coyotes hired Bill Armstrong as their general manager, but it's not known whether he intends to put Ekman-Larsson on the trade block. Moving the blueliner's expensive contract won't be easy but not impossible. TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins are among the clubs interested in the Coyotes captain.
Maybe Armstrong or Arizona's ownership has already asked Ekman-Larsson to waive his no-movement clause for a club of his choosing. But if they haven't, he should take control of the situation by submitting a list of preferred trade destinations.
Ekman-Larsson has been a fine team player for the Coyotes, and he's been well-compensated for it. Nevertheless, this team has spun its wheels for years, reaching the playoffs only twice since he joined them in 2010-11. He should consider joining a team with Stanley Cup aspirations while he's still in his playing prime.
Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
The face of the Vegas Golden Knights since their inaugural season, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury navigated a difficult 2019-20 campaign. His struggles between the pipes resulted in the Golden Knights acquiring Robin Lehner, who quickly took over the starter's duties.
Fleury saw action in just four games during the Golden Knights' run to the Western Conference Final. At one point, his agent tweeted an image of his client with a large sword photoshopped into his back with head coach Peter DeBoer's name on the blade. Fleury downplayed the incident and had his agent take down the image, but it served to stoke speculation over the 36-year-old goalie's future in Las Vegas.
On Sept. 24, The Athletic's Jesse Granger reported Fleury hasn't requested a trade, insisting he wants to stay and end his career in Las Vegas. If the Golden Knights re-sign Lehner, however, Fleury might not have much choice. They have $76.6 million invested in 18 players for 2020-21, with $7 million of that going to Fleury. Management could ask him for his 10-team no-trade list if they haven't already done so.
Rather than wait and hope, Fleury should accept the inevitable and ask to be traded to a list of preferred destinations. Doing so will give him some sway over how his tenure ends with the Golden Knights.
Fleury's expensive cap hit will be difficult to move, but there could be some clubs seeking an experienced starter willing to pick up the remaining two years of the deal. He demonstrated he's still an effective goalie during his brief postseason appearances, winning three of four starts with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames fans would have dismissed the notion of trading Johnny Gaudreau a year ago. But after another early playoff exit and a disappointing performance by the 26-year-old left winger, they're more open to that notion.
On Aug. 31, the Calgary Sun reported "60-plus percent" of Flames fans polled believed the club's main offseason move among their core players should be trading Gaudreau. Given a choice between keeping the winger, giving him a raise or letting him go, the poll found "more than 77 percent" preferred letting him go.
Gaudreau wasn't getting much love from some local pundits. On Aug. 21, Sportsnet's Eric Francis suggested he may have played his final game with the Flames, singling out his inability to elevate his play in postseason competition.
Three days later, Gaudreau told reporters he still loved living and playing in Calgary, and Flames general manager Brad Treliving defended his winger. However, it might be time for Gaudreau to start entertaining the idea of playing in another NHL city.
Despite his playoff struggles and the drop-off in his production this season, Gaudreau would still draw lots of interest from clubs seeking scoring punch. His contract also expires in 2022, and it might be worthwhile to get a fresh start elsewhere rather than continue as the fans' scapegoat for the Flames' struggles. His lack of trade protection provides Treliving with a wide range of trade options.
Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets
On Sept. 1. TSN's Frank Seravalli raised eyebrows (and hackles in Winnipeg) by placing Jets winger Patrik Laine at No. 5 on his offseason trade bait board. He suggested the 22-year-old sniper could be in play as Jets management sought to address their need for blue-line depth and a second-line center.
The Winnipeg Sun's Ted Wyman and Scott Billeck quickly rejected that idea. They believe the Jets should explore other options to address their needs instead of trading a rising superstar like Laine. Nevertheless, Laine remained at No. 5 when Seravalli updated his trade bait board on Sept. 24.
Seravalli felt Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is aiming to make a big move to address his roster needs. Colleague Darren Dreger said the Jets are serious about potentially moving Laine. Pierre LeBrun claimed the Columbus Blue Jackets has some interest, while the Carolina Hurricanes had a conversation with the Jets GM about Laine but it didn't go far.
If Cheveldayoff is considering moving Laine, the young winger should consider asking to be traded to specific teams. He lacks a no-trade clause but could leverage his status next summer as a restricted free agent with arbitration rights to influence where he goes.
Laine will also be due for a big raise next year over his current annual cap hit of $6.8 million. That could be a factor in determining trade destinations. Since he's entering the final year of his deal, he could also ask Cheveldayoff to allow teams to speak to his agent about a contract extension. That might make him more enticing in the trade market.
