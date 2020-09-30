WWE's Tegan Nox Diagnosed with Torn ACL Injury After Candice LeRae's Attack

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced Wednesday that NXT Superstar Tegan Nox suffered a torn ACL as a result of an attack at the hands of Candice LeRae last week.

While the injury likely wasn't suffered during in the attack in actuality, NXT worked the torn ACL into the storyline, as LeRae and Nox have been feuding in recent weeks.

Because of the injury, Nox was pulled from a Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. LeRae went on to win the match, meaning she will challenge Io Shirai at Sunday's NXT TakeOver: 31.

While a torn ACL is always a devastating injury for any athlete, it is especially tough on Nox since she suffered a torn ACL before the 2017 Mae Young Classic and during the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Nox's return from two devastating knee injuries was among the most inspiring stories in NXT in recent years, and now the 25-year-old native of Wales will be tasked with overcoming yet another major setback.

While Nox has yet to win a championship during her time in WWE, she is an important part of the NXT women's division. Just a couple of months ago, Nox earned a shot at the NXT Women's Championship and pushed Shirai to the limit before falling just short.

She also teamed with Shotzi Blackheart in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Sasha Banks and Bayley in June.

Given her combination of youth, in-ring ability and personality, Nox has all the makings of a big star in the WWE women's division, but her ascent is once again on hold.

Other female wrestlers will likely get more shine in her absence.

The aforementioned Blackheart is already well on her way to the top, while the likes of Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, Raquel Gonzalez and Indi Hartwell seem to be heading in the right direction as well.

The core group of Shirai, LeRae, Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai must also put even more of the burden on their shoulders until Nox makes another triumphant return.

