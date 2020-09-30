Chris Bassitt Shines as A's Even Series with White Sox, Force Decisive Game 3

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics forced a Game 3 in the AL Wild Card Series with Wednesday's victory over the Chicago White Sox.

After Lucas Giolito shut down the Athletics lineup in Game 1, Chris Bassitt helped Oakland bounce back in Game 2 with a 5-3 win.

The starter allowed just one run in seven innings, while Marcus Semien and Khris Davis helped provide the offense for the No. 2 seed in the American League.

Chicago nearly overcame the 5-0 deficit against closer Liam Hendriks, putting the potential winning run on base in the ninth inning. However, Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to end the game.

The win kept the A's season alive and snapped a streak of six straight playoff losses, although the pressure only grows in the decisive Game 3. The franchise has lost its last nine winner-take-all games dating back to 2000, including Wild Card Game losses in each of the last two years.

Chicago hasn't even been in the playoffs since 2008, but the No. 7 seed could have confidence going into the final game of the series.

Notable Performances

Chris Bassitt, SP, OAK: 7 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 5 K, 1 BB

Marcus Semien, SS, OAK: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK: 2-for-4, 1 R

Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHI: 3.1 IP, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 H, 4 K

Tim Anderson, SS, CHI: 3-for-5, 1 R

Yasmani Grandal, C, CHI: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB

Chris Bassitt Helps Athletics Turn Series Around

Jesus Luzardo started Game 1 of the postseason, but Chris Bassitt was the Athletics' ace this season and pitched like it Wednesday.

The 31-year-old didn't have his best stuff in the early going but found a way to get through it without allowing runs:

He gained confidence as the game progressed and shut down the White Sox lineup:

The pitcher also got plenty of help from his defense during the day.

Liam Hendriks struggled out of the bullpen to create a scare in the final two innings, giving potential AL MVP Jose Abreu the chance to win, but Oakland was able to escape with a victory.

The Athletics provided enough help this time around, tallying five runs on seven hits after getting just three hits in Game 1.

The team scraped two runs across in the first inning before long shots by Marcus Semien and Khris Davis helped extend the lead:

Oakland excelled in all phases of the game, living up to the expectations set after an impressive regular season.

Another performance like this would certainly get the squad into the next round.

Costly White Sox Errors Lead to Disappointing Loss

You don't need to be perfect to win in the playoffs, but you have to be close in order to upset one of the best teams in baseball. The White Sox were far from it Wednesday.

Chicago got into an early hole thanks to a two-run error by rookie Nick Madrigal:

The second baseman later hurt the team on a mental mistake on the bases:

The team didn't get any more help from its veterans, including a surprising bomb from starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel:

Adding an offense that finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and there were few positives for much of the game.

The team at least showed life before the day ended, including a two-run shot from Yasmani Grandal:

A push in the ninth inning appeared enough to come through with the shocking win, but the squad fell short.

The White Sox likely learned they need to be sharper throughout all nine innings next time out in order to advance.

What's Next?

The two teams will meet at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday for Game 3. Neither side has announced a starter, but it will likely be all hands on deck to avoid elimination.