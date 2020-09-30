    Fantasy Advice for Steelers, Titans Players After NFL Reschedules Week 4 Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    With the NFL postponing Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, fantasy football managers shouldn't panic if they have players from either team on their squads. 

    League spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed Tennessee and Pittsburgh won't be playing on their originally scheduled date after the Titans had three players and five staffers test positive for COVID-19. McCarthy said Monday and Tuesday are possible alternatives.

    Unfortunately, it's unclear where that leaves fantasy players. Presumably, a Monday game would count toward Week 4, but a Tuesday kickoff might change things.

    Wait and see is the only good advice right now, which admittedly does little to help managers who are feeling the need to act now.

    It would be one thing if the NFL moved the game to another date well outside the Week 4 window or canceled altogether. Then managers would be scrambling to find alternatives for Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, etc.

    The net effect of Wednesday's announcement might be negligible, though, and could be beneficial if nothing else.

    ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Titans were closing their facilities until Saturday, which left the players with little to no formal preparation time before a Sunday kickoff.

    Now, the likes of Tannehill, Henry and Jonnu Smith could have a wider window to practice and get ready for Pittsburgh.

    In daily fantasy formats, avoiding any Steelers or Titans players would be smart for now. In standard leagues, benching or dropping players doesn't make sense until you have any sort of confirmation from the NFL or your fantasy outlet.

