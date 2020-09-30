NFL Predictions Week 4: Top Underdogs Picks, Vegas Odds and Score Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

While we haven't seen many monumental upsets early in the 2020 season, the underdogs have notched their fair share of victories. The Miami Dolphins did it to kick off Week 3, and the Kansas City Chiefs did it to close things out.

Looking ahead to Week 4, there are a few underdogs with the potential to make things interesting. While they might not pull off the outright win, they can keep things closer than expected.

Here, we'll run down the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and dig into some of the top underdogs to watch for in Week 4.

NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Minnesota Vikings (+4) at Houston Texans

It's been a sluggish start to the season for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans. Houston is likely favorite here because it is playing host and because Deshaun Watson (93.8 passer rating) has played better than Kirk Cousins (73.8).

However, four points is a lot to be giving up in this game. While Cousins was extremely cold before last week's shootout with the Tennessee Titans, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been white-hot. One could argue that Cook—who had 181 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards in Week 3—is the most dangerous back in football.

For the Texans, that's a problem. While Houston's pass defense has been better than it was a year ago, it's run defense has been atrocious. No team has allowed more rushing yards this season.

While playing the run-heavy Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 skews the statistics a bit, Houston has generally been bad against the run. Minnesota should be able to lean on Cook and Alexander Mattison to keep this one close and to possibly pull out the win.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have been surprisingly competitive with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow under center, but seeing them favored by three over the Jacksonville Jaguars is a bit surprising. Yes, Cincinnati is hosting and, yes, the Jaguars laid an egg on Thursday night, but there are a couple of key factors at play here.

For one, Jacksonville is coming off a long week and has had extra time to rest and prepare. They have three games' worth of film on Burrow and should find ways to pressure him through Cincinnati's terrible offensive line.

Secondly, the Jaguars have this year's breakout running back in James Robinson. The undrafted rookie has racked up 339 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns so far, and he should be in store for another strong outing against Cincinnati's 31st-ranked run defense.

Lastly, the Bengals haven't learned how to win yet. This is an issue we often see from young, rebuilding teams with talent but no proven track record.

The Bengals have been close to notching victory in two of their three games, but they've made just enough mistakes to stay out of the win column. While they might finally notch a victory here, expect it to be by the slimmest of margins.

New England Patriots (+7) at Kansas City Chiefs

While seeing the New England Patriots as touchdown underdogs seems a bit unusual, it makes sense given how the Chiefs played this past Monday. However, we're talking about a Bill Belichick team that is as good as any in the history of the game at making weekly adjustments.

"We'll have to play our best game. And coach it," Belichick said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Expect New England to utilize some of the defensive concepts that the Los Angeles Chargers did in Week 2—when rookie quarterback Justin Herbert took Kansas City to overtime. While the Ravens proved on Monday that blitzing Patrick Mahomes isn't a sound strategy, teams like the Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers have been able to limit him with four-man fronts.

At the same time, the Patriots should be able to attack the Chiefs defense with a heavy dose of Cam Newton, Sony Michel and the ground game. Baltimore got away from the run too early, and that played into the strengths of the Chiefs defense.

Expect the Patriots to grind this one out in order to keep the score relatively low and to give themselves a chance to pull it out in the end. While it's hard to envision them actually leaving Kansas City with a win, the Patriots should keep it within one score.