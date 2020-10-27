Report: Chris Godwin Had Surgery on Finger Injury, Won't Play for Bucs vs Giants

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a fractured left index finger in his team's 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 and underwent surgery, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

Stroud reported Godwin injured the finger on his four-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. He'll be out for Monday's game against the New York Giants but might return for the Bucs' Week 9 clash with the New Orleans Saints.

After a breakout year in 2019, when he had 86 receptions for a career-high 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns (also a high) to lead the Buccaneers in all three, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his three-year career. Based on what Godwin was able to accomplish with Jameis Winston under center, all eyes were on Godwin this season as he teamed up with legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

But his follow-up campaign did not get off to as strong of a start, with the Penn State product missing Week 2 as he went through concussion protocol after Week 1, and he was out after suffering a hamstring injury in his Week 3 return. He missed two weeks with the injury.

With a plethora of other weapons including Mike Evans, Scott Miller, Ronald Jones II, James Robinson and Leonard Fournette, the Buccaneers will be just fine in Godwin's absence, though as he heads into a contract year, there's more at stake for the 24-year-old.