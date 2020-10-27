    Report: Chris Godwin Had Surgery on Finger Injury, Won't Play for Bucs vs Giants

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 27, 2020
    Alerted 8m ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) walks off the field after warming up against the Denver Broncos before NFL football game, Sunday, Sept.. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a fractured left index finger in his team's 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 and underwent surgery, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

    Stroud reported Godwin injured the finger on his four-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. He'll be out for Monday's game against the New York Giants but might return for the Bucs' Week 9 clash with the New Orleans Saints.

    After a breakout year in 2019, when he had 86 receptions for a career-high 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns (also a high) to lead the Buccaneers in all three, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his three-year career. Based on what Godwin was able to accomplish with Jameis Winston under center, all eyes were on Godwin this season as he teamed up with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. 

    But his follow-up campaign did not get off to as strong of a start, with the Penn State product missing Week 2 as he went through concussion protocol after Week 1, and he was out after suffering a hamstring injury in his Week 3 return. He missed two weeks with the injury.

    With a plethora of other weapons including Mike Evans, Scott Miller, Ronald Jones II, James Robinson and Leonard Fournette, the Buccaneers will be just fine in Godwin's absence, though as he heads into a contract year, there's more at stake for the 24-year-old. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Perfect Prospect-NFL Team Pairings 🤝

      Matching NFL teams likely to have a high pick in the draft with their ideal prospect

      Perfect Prospect-NFL Team Pairings 🤝
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Perfect Prospect-NFL Team Pairings 🤝

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Blockbusters That Would Blow Up the Trade Deadline 🤯

      Five massive deals that could cause deadline day chaos ➡️

      Blockbusters That Would Blow Up the Trade Deadline 🤯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Blockbusters That Would Blow Up the Trade Deadline 🤯

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's NFL Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮

      🍿 Potential blockbusters 😲 Biggest surprises 👎 Worst deals The @BR_Gridiron crew predicts how deadline day will go down📲

      B/R's NFL Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      B/R's NFL Trade Deadline Predictions 🔮

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Jerry Backs Mike McCarthy

      Cowboys owner throws support behind his HC after 2-5 start: ‘I got my man’

      Jerry Backs Mike McCarthy
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jerry Backs Mike McCarthy

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report