Preakness 2020 Post Time: Start Time, Schedule and More for 145th Race

A Triple Crown season like none before will come to an end this Saturday with the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. It's the first time the marquee horse race won't take place in May since 1945, as it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There's no Triple Crown in play, either, with different winners at the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Derby. This year's Preakness will follow those events rather than taking place in between them.

With the Preakness set to finally happen this weekend, here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

2020 Preakness Information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Post Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

2020 Preakness Post Positions, Odds

1. Excession (30-1)

2. Mr. Big News (12-1)

3. Art Collector (5-2)

4. Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

5. Thousand Words (6-1)

6. Jesus' Team (30-1)

7. Ny Traffic (15-1)

8. Max Player (15-1)

9. Authentic (9-5)

10. Pneumatic (20-1)

11. Liveyourbeastlife (30-1)

Odds obtained via Preakness Stakes



Top Preakness Contenders

Authentic (9-5)

It's no surprise that Authentic is the early favorite to win this year's Preakness after his dominant, wire-to-wire win at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Many expected Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law to win the Derby, then Authentic paced the field and pulled away late.

Now, Authentic will look to add another big win to his impressive resume. In six career races, he has five wins and a second-place finish (Santa Anita Derby on June 8). He's won his past two races, which were the Haskell Stakes on July 18 and the Kentucky Derby.

When Authentic won the Derby, it gave trainer Bob Baffert his record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby victory, matching the record set by Ben Jones. He's already tied for the Preakness record (seven wins) with R. Wyndham Walden, so Authentic could help Baffert make more history in taking sole possession of that mark.

Even though Authentic is starting in the No. 9 post, a tough draw didn't slow him at the Kentucky Derby, where he drew the No. 18 post. So that shouldn't prevent him from having another strong showing.

Art Collector (5-2)

One of the early favorites behind Tiz the Law for the Kentucky Derby, Art Collector didn't end up racing at Churchill Downs because of a minor foot injury. So this will be his first Triple Crown race, and it will be interesting to see how he stacks up against Authentic at Pimlico.

After notching one win in his first four races, Art Collector has won each of his past five races, including the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11 and the Ellis Park Derby on Aug. 9. But if he wins the Preakness, it will easily be his biggest victory yet.

And as for that foot injury? That won't be an issue for Art Collector this week.

"His last couple of works have been fantastic," trainer Thomas Drury said, according to Padraic Manocchio of Horse Racing Nation. "I don't foresee us having any excuses. Think we're ready to take our best shot."

Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

Only five fillies have won the Preakness. Rachel Alexandra was the last in 2009, but before that, there hadn't been one since Nellie Morse in 1924. Now, Swiss Skydiver will be looking to join that exclusive list.

It's not the first time that Swiss Skydiver will be going up against male horses. She raced in the Blue Grass Stakes in July and finished second to Art Collector. So it's clear that she's a strong horse and that her favorable odds are justified heading into the Preakness.

Swiss Skydiver last competed at the Kentucky Oaks earlier this month, finishing second to Shedaresthedevil. But she's won four of her past six races, including the Santa Anita Oaks on June 6, so she'll be looking to keep her strong run going this Saturday.

Thousand Words (6-1)

Authentic isn't the only Baffert-trained horse in the field, as Thousand Words will also be looking to give the longtime trainer his eighth career win at the Preakness. He's tied with Swiss Skydiver for the third-best odds to win the race and should also be among the top contenders.

This will be Thousand Words' first Triple Crown race as he was a late scratch from the Kentucky Derby after falling over in the saddling area at Churchill Downs. But now, he'll have the opportunity to compete in one of the biggest races of the year.

Thousand Words has four wins in seven races, which includes his most recent showing at the Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 1.