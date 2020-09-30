MLB Playoffs 2020: Latest Bracket, Format Details and World Series Predictions

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The first day of the 2020 MLB playoffs offered no shortage of drama.

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito tossed all zeroes against the Oakland Athletics for six innings until Tommy La Stella ended his bid for a perfect game. Still, Giolito's brilliance put the stamp on a Game 1 win for the White Sox.

Conversely, the New York Yankees touched up Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber for seven runs after Bieber had not given up more than three runs in a single start for the entirety of his 2020 campaign.

The Tampa Bay Rays got a power boost from an unlikely source, as Manuel Margot's two-run homer proved to be the difference in the team's 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins fumbled away a late lead to the Houston Astros, losing their 17th consecutive playoff game.

Wednesday should be just as eventful, with the National League teams beginning play. Additionally, the Astros, White Sox, Rays and Yankees will hope to advance to the ALDS, while the Twins, A's, Blue Jays and Indians will try to force a winner-take-all Game 3.

Here is the latest bracket, as well as the upcoming schedule for the remainder of the Wild Card round and an early World Series prediction.

Wild Card Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Reds at Braves, 12 p.m., ESPN

(1) Astros at (0) Twins, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Marlins at Cubs, 2 p.m., ABC

(1) White Sox at (0) A's, 3 p.m., ESPN

(0) Blue Jays at (1) Rays, 4 p.m., TBS

Cardinals at Padres, 5 p.m., ESPN2

(1) Yankees at (0) Indians, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Brewers at Dodgers, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 1

Reds at Braves, 12 p.m., ESPN

Astros at Twins (if necessary), 1 p.m., ESPN2

Marlins at Cubs, 2 p.m., ABC

White Sox at A's (if necessary), 3 p.m., ESPN

Blue Jays at Rays (if necessary), 4 p.m., TBS

Cardinals at Padres, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Yankees at Indians (if necessary), 7 p.m., ESPN

Brewers at Dodgers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 2

Marlins at Cubs (if necessary), 2 p.m., ABC

Reds at Braves (if necessary), 3 p.m., ESPN

Brewers at Dodgers (if necessary), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Cardinals at Padres (if necessary), 10 p.m., ESPN

World Series Prediction: Dodgers vs. Rays

It might seem boring and unlikely to predict the top seeds in both the NL and AL will reach the finish line, particularly considering the nature of the expanded playoffs.

However, the Dodgers and Rays are the most well-balanced teams in baseball.

Tampa Bay is not the offensive juggernaut the Dodgers are, but it grinds out runs and gets strong pitching performances from essentially everyone on the staff. Blake Snell dominated the Blue Jays on Tuesday, striking out nine in 5.2 innings. The bullpen brought the victory home, and guys like Diego Castillo and Nick Anderson are capable of throwing high-leverage innings whenever called upon.

The Rays only managed four hits, but Tampa Bay's lineup also got off to a slow start during last year's playoffs before busting out. Not to mention, the Rays can also put the game in motion with speed on the bases.

Manager Kevin Cash is one of the most brilliant strategic minds in baseball, and the depth in the pitching staff bodes well for Tampa Bay moving forward.

Although the Dodgers have yet to make their debut on the playoff stage, they have been the best team in baseball all season long.

Los Angeles led MLB in runs scored, even in spite of underwhelming seasons by Cody Bellinger (.789 OPS), Max Muncy (.720) and Joc Pederson (.681). Dodgers newcomer Mookie Betts made quite the impact, with 16 homers, 10 stolen bases and a .927 OPS. A.J. Pollock also hit 16 homers, and Corey Seager had a team-high 152 OPS+.

The rotation is sturdy, with Clayton Kershaw having a season worthy of Cy Young recognition and youngsters like Dustin May, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin all throwing quality innings. Right-hander Walker Buehler battled injuries, but still managed a 3.44 ERA in eight starts.

More importantly, this Dodgers bullpen might be deeper than ever. The relief unit ranked third in fWAR, per FanGraphs, and also ranked second in ERA. There are plenty of left-handed options, and 21-year-old Brusdar Graterol has shown the ability to pitch as an opener or in the later innings.

The Rays have not been to the World Series since 2008, and the Dodgers have been unable to conquer their October demons in past years. But the two No. 1 seeds are the strongest teams in the bracket, and should be on a fast track for the Fall Classic.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted. Bracket is accurate prior to the start of games on Wednesday.