WNBA Finals 2020: TV, Live Stream Schedule for Storm vs. Aces

It may have been an unusual WNBA season that was interrupted and then moved to a bubble-like environment, but there will be no doubting the 2020 champion.

That is because the top two seeds in the playoffs will square off for a title in Bradenton, Florida, following Tuesday's dramatic finish to the semifinal series between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun.

The Sun pushed the No. 1 seed to a decisive Game 5, but Las Vegas prevailed in a 66-63 win to set up a date in the WNBA Finals with the No. 2 Seattle Storm.

Here is a look at the schedule for the 2020 WNBA Finals, per the league's official website.

Game 1: Friday, Oct 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and WatchESPN

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Game 4*: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 5*: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and WatchESPN

*if necessary

Both the Storm and Aces earned byes into the semifinals as the top two seeds in the league, but the trip to the Finals was far less stressful for the former.

Seattle swept the Minnesota Lynx, winning the last two games by a combined 31 points behind the brilliance of Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird. While the pair did not play in 2019 as the Storm failed to defend their 2018 championship, they have the franchise on the brink of a third title since 2010 and a second title in three years.

Bird dished out 22 assists in the series win over Minnesota, helping set up Stewart and Jewell Loyd for open looks throughout the sweep.

If that trio continues to play at the top of its game, it will be difficult for the Aces to beat them three times in a five-game span.

Las Vegas answers with its own dynamic duo, though, in A'ja Wilson and Angel McCoughtry. Unlike Seattle, that tandem had its back against the wall when it fell behind 2-1 in the series against Connecticut.

McCoughtry poured in 29 points while Wilson notched a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds in an 84-75 win in Game 4. Wilson then went into takeover mode down the stretch of Game 5 and finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in the victory.

McCoughtry added 20 points in support, helping secure a spot in the WNBA Finals.

Which team's stars come through on the biggest stage will likely determine the winner, but the Aces and Storm were the best teams throughout the season. It is only fitting they are now battling for the title.