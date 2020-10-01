Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and AdviceOctober 1, 2020
One week can be a fluke, two weeks might be a fad, but three weeks is a trend. When it comes to evaluating an NFL player's fantasy value, it normally takes around three weeks to determine what is real vs. what is just noise.
That means if players are trending upward after three straight weeks of strong performances, well, it's time to take notice. But if star players have posted three straight weeks of poor performances, that deserves your attention as well.
These are all factors taken into consideration when composing the weekly fantasy trade value chart. As you start considering trades to improve your team, the trade chart should help you consider the relative value of the players in the deal.
Happy trading, and as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 12
1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Trade Value: 11
2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Trade Value: 10
5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 9
11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
14. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
15. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Trade Value: 8
17. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
18. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
21. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
22. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
23. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
24. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
25. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
26. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
27. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
28. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
30. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
31. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
Trade Value: 7
32. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
33. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
34. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
35. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
36. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
37. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
39. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
40. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 6
41. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
42. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
43. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
44. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
45. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
46. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
47. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
48. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
49. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
50. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
51. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 5
52. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
53. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
54. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
56. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
57. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
58. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
59. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans
Trade Value: 4
60. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
61. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
62. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
63. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
64. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
65. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
66. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
67. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
68. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
69. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
70. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
71. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
72. . DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
73. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
Trade Value: 3
74. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots
75. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
76. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
77. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
78. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams
79. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
80. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
81. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
82. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
83. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
84. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Keelan Cole Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
86. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
87. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
88. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
89. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
Trade Value: 2
90. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
91. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
92. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
93. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
94. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
95. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
96. Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants
97. Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
98. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
100. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers
One of the players who could really see his fantasy value shoot way up after a huge Week 3 performance is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Jefferson is the No. 2 option behind Adam Thielen and the team's deep threat, reprising the role formerly held by Stefon Diggs, who now earns his paychecks in Buffalo.
Rotoworld Football @Rotoworld_FB
"What we saw this past week was Justin Jefferson really winning at every level of the field." @JoshNorris and @NotJDaigle love Jefferson's role and outlook in Minnesota's offense. 📈 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/XL6qDavZgk Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/4Ctx6GcHsw https://t.co/XogU90uG5i
He'll be a waiver-wire darling this week, but with the very real chance he'll be fantasy relevant throughout the year, it's never too early to consider what his price on the trade market might be. If you snag him, you might be able to sell high, especially if he posts big numbers yet again. Rookie wideouts are notoriously volatile from a fantasy value perspective.
Generally, though, it's wise to see how a rookie's production stabilizes. Maybe you just added a WR2 to your team. Probably not, but unless you are really getting blown away with offers, Jefferson is a player worth holding on to going forward. And if you are trying to trade for him, chances are the price will be too high after his breakthrough performance.
Fantasy players who have Kenyan Drake are entering panic mode after three so-so performances. Ignore the urge to sell—you won't get value. Instead, focus on the positives. He has gotten at least 16 carries in every game and has rushed for at least 60 yards in each game. The Cardinals have a good offense—the touchdowns will come.
Don't panic and sell Drake. You're better served riding out the rough patch.
You might be tempted to sell Josh Allen high if you have the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Resist the urge—he's legitimately good and has a real talent at wideout in Diggs. Allen has been sneakily good in fantasy in his career anyway, given his rushing ability. Now that he's putting it all together in the passing game, he's become a legitimate fantasy stud.
A player you might consider selling high on is Jared Goff, however. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has fared well for fantasy players in the past, but he can run hot and cold. It's possible if you have quarterback depth you could leverage his two hot weeks into a trade to help address other positions of need.
Bucky Brooks @BuckyBrooks
Why is Jared Goff playing well again? More play-action, particularly boots/nakeds. 45% of @RamsNFL QB1’s throws of play-passes. He’s averaging 10+ YPA. Of his 27 PA attempts, he’s 9 of 10 on outside of the box w/2 TDs and 148.3 rating. McVay’s stretch-boot scheme revived No.16 https://t.co/iJQDZM8knR
He'll likely hover around the low end of the QB1 ranks this year. The Rams offense is good and he has playmakers, but chances are you drafted him to be your backup. Now's as good a time as any to dangle him for an upgrade at running back or wide receiver.
