    Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    John Munson/Associated Press

    One week can be a fluke, two weeks might be a fad, but three weeks is a trend. When it comes to evaluating an NFL player's fantasy value, it normally takes around three weeks to determine what is real vs. what is just noise. 

    That means if players are trending upward after three straight weeks of strong performances, well, it's time to take notice. But if star players have posted three straight weeks of poor performances, that deserves your attention as well. 

    These are all factors taken into consideration when composing the weekly fantasy trade value chart. As you start considering trades to improve your team, the trade chart should help you consider the relative value of the players in the deal. 

    Happy trading, and as always, may the fantasy points be with you! 

            

    Trade Value: 12

    1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

                 

    Trade Value: 11

    2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    4. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

                   

    Trade Value: 10

    5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    9. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

                      

    Trade Value: 9

    11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    14. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    15. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    16. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

                      

    Trade Value: 8

    17. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    18. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    20. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    21. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    22. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers 

    23. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

    24. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    25. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    26. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    27. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    28. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    30. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    31. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

                      

    Trade Value: 7

    32. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    33. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

    34. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    35. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    36. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    37. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

    38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    39. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

    40. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

                       

    Trade Value: 6

    41. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

    42. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

    43. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

    44. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    45. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    46. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    47. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    48. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    49. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

    50. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

    51. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles 

                       

    Trade Value: 5

    52. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    53. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

    54. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    55. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    56. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    57. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    58. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

    59. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

                        

    Trade Value: 4

    60. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    61. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    62. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

    63. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

    64. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

    65. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

    66. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

    67. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    68. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

    69. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

    70. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    71. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    72. . DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

    73. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

                           

    Trade Value: 3

    74. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots

    75. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

    76. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

    77. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

    78. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams

    79. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

    80. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

    81. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

    82. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

    83. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    84. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    85. Keelan Cole Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    86. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

    87. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    88. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    89. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

                           

    Trade Value: 2

    90. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    91. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens 

    92. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

    93. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    94. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    95. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

    96. Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants

    97. Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    98. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    99. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    100. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

                         

    One of the players who could really see his fantasy value shoot way up after a huge Week 3 performance is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. 

    Jefferson is the No. 2 option behind Adam Thielen and the team's deep threat, reprising the role formerly held by Stefon Diggs, who now earns his paychecks in Buffalo. 

    He'll be a waiver-wire darling this week, but with the very real chance he'll be fantasy relevant throughout the year, it's never too early to consider what his price on the trade market might be. If you snag him, you might be able to sell high, especially if he posts big numbers yet again. Rookie wideouts are notoriously volatile from a fantasy value perspective. 

    Generally, though, it's wise to see how a rookie's production stabilizes. Maybe you just added a WR2 to your team. Probably not, but unless you are really getting blown away with offers, Jefferson is a player worth holding on to going forward. And if you are trying to trade for him, chances are the price will be too high after his breakthrough performance. 

    Fantasy players who have Kenyan Drake are entering panic mode after three so-so performances. Ignore the urge to sell—you won't get value. Instead, focus on the positives. He has gotten at least 16 carries in every game and has rushed for at least 60 yards in each game. The Cardinals have a good offense—the touchdowns will come. 

    Don't panic and sell Drake. You're better served riding out the rough patch. 

    You might be tempted to sell Josh Allen high if you have the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Resist the urge—he's legitimately good and has a real talent at wideout in Diggs. Allen has been sneakily good in fantasy in his career anyway, given his rushing ability. Now that he's putting it all together in the passing game, he's become a legitimate fantasy stud. 

    A player you might consider selling high on is Jared Goff, however. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has fared well for fantasy players in the past, but he can run hot and cold. It's possible if you have quarterback depth you could leverage his two hot weeks into a trade to help address other positions of need. 

    He'll likely hover around the low end of the QB1 ranks this year. The Rams offense is good and he has playmakers, but chances are you drafted him to be your backup. Now's as good a time as any to dangle him for an upgrade at running back or wide receiver. 

