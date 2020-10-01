Fantasy Football Week 4: Top 100 Players' Updated Trade Value and Advice

John Munson/Associated Press

One week can be a fluke, two weeks might be a fad, but three weeks is a trend. When it comes to evaluating an NFL player's fantasy value, it normally takes around three weeks to determine what is real vs. what is just noise.

That means if players are trending upward after three straight weeks of strong performances, well, it's time to take notice. But if star players have posted three straight weeks of poor performances, that deserves your attention as well.

These are all factors taken into consideration when composing the weekly fantasy trade value chart. As you start considering trades to improve your team, the trade chart should help you consider the relative value of the players in the deal.

Happy trading, and as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 12

1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Trade Value: 11

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Trade Value: 10

5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 9

11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

14. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

15. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

16. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Trade Value: 8

17. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

18. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

21. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

22. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

23. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

24. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

25. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

26. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

27. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

28. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

30. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

31. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

Trade Value: 7

32. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

33. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

34. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

35. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

36. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

37. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

40. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Trade Value: 6

41. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

42. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

43. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

44. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

45. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

46. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

47. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

48. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

49. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

50. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

51. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 5

52. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

53. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

54. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

55. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

56. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

57. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

58. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

59. Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans

Trade Value: 4

60. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

61. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

62. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

63. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

64. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

65. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

66. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

67. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

68. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

69. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

70. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

71. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

72. . DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

73. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

Trade Value: 3

74. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots

75. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

76. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

77. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

78. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Rams

79. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

80. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

81. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

82. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

83. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

84. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Keelan Cole Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

86. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

87. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

88. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

89. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

Trade Value: 2

90. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

91. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

92. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

93. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

94. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

95. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

96. Devonta Freeman, RB, New York Giants

97. Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

98. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

99. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

100. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

One of the players who could really see his fantasy value shoot way up after a huge Week 3 performance is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson is the No. 2 option behind Adam Thielen and the team's deep threat, reprising the role formerly held by Stefon Diggs, who now earns his paychecks in Buffalo.

He'll be a waiver-wire darling this week, but with the very real chance he'll be fantasy relevant throughout the year, it's never too early to consider what his price on the trade market might be. If you snag him, you might be able to sell high, especially if he posts big numbers yet again. Rookie wideouts are notoriously volatile from a fantasy value perspective.

Generally, though, it's wise to see how a rookie's production stabilizes. Maybe you just added a WR2 to your team. Probably not, but unless you are really getting blown away with offers, Jefferson is a player worth holding on to going forward. And if you are trying to trade for him, chances are the price will be too high after his breakthrough performance.

Fantasy players who have Kenyan Drake are entering panic mode after three so-so performances. Ignore the urge to sell—you won't get value. Instead, focus on the positives. He has gotten at least 16 carries in every game and has rushed for at least 60 yards in each game. The Cardinals have a good offense—the touchdowns will come.

Don't panic and sell Drake. You're better served riding out the rough patch.

You might be tempted to sell Josh Allen high if you have the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Resist the urge—he's legitimately good and has a real talent at wideout in Diggs. Allen has been sneakily good in fantasy in his career anyway, given his rushing ability. Now that he's putting it all together in the passing game, he's become a legitimate fantasy stud.

A player you might consider selling high on is Jared Goff, however. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has fared well for fantasy players in the past, but he can run hot and cold. It's possible if you have quarterback depth you could leverage his two hot weeks into a trade to help address other positions of need.

He'll likely hover around the low end of the QB1 ranks this year. The Rams offense is good and he has playmakers, but chances are you drafted him to be your backup. Now's as good a time as any to dangle him for an upgrade at running back or wide receiver.