    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid bump fists after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 34-20. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    Gail Burton/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced Tuesday they are expecting their first child.

    The pair were engaged Sept. 1, a day of dual rings since Mahomes also received his Super Bowl ring.

    Mahomes is having quite the month. He turned 25 on Sept. 17 and has led his Chiefs to a 3-0 record, including Monday night's impressive 34-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. He's thrown for 898 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 67.8 percent of his passes, and is the clear front-runner in the MVP race.