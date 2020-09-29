Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Announce They're Expecting 1st ChildSeptember 29, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced Tuesday they are expecting their first child.
The pair were engaged Sept. 1, a day of dual rings since Mahomes also received his Super Bowl ring.
Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8
On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe away! I LOVE YOU💕❤️ @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/PIrptGZmmy
Mahomes is having quite the month. He turned 25 on Sept. 17 and has led his Chiefs to a 3-0 record, including Monday night's impressive 34-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. He's thrown for 898 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 67.8 percent of his passes, and is the clear front-runner in the MVP race.