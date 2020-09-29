Sodsai Dalzell Charged for Allegedly Trying to Kidnap Joe Montana's Grandchild

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Sodsai Predpring Dalzell has been charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary after breaking into the home of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and attempting to kidnap his 9-month-old granddaughter, per the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Montana told police that the woman entered his Malibu home while his granddaughter was sleeping in a playpen. She picked up the child, and Montana and his wife, Jennifer, approached her and asked her to return the child.

There was a struggle before Jennifer Montana was able to get the child back. The police report noted that "a tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect's arms," per Concepcion de Leon of the New York Times.

Dalzell, 39, fled the scene and was apprehended by police later in the vicinity. Her bail has been set at $150,000.

Montana tweeted Sept. 27, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."

Montana, 64, spent 15 years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, winning four titles and two MVP awards. His partnership with visionary head coach Bill Walsh and fellow Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice helped revolutionize offensive football in the 1980s.