FIFA 21: Analyzing Latest Trailer and Career Mode Features

The Kylian Mbappe-covered FIFA 21 from EA Sports promises plenty as the current generation of consoles waves goodbye and the next generation arrives this winter.

As always, a laundry list of gameplay upgrades are on the docket for the annual football juggernaut. So are upgrades and streamlining features for modes like FIFA Ultimate Team and Volta Football.

But career mode might be the most interesting thing about the upcoming game, and that's probably refreshing for fans of sports video games to hear these days.

One of the most recent trailers took a deep dive on the mode:

There are a lot of details to unpack, but hitting on the biggest talking points feels like a must.

Take the new interactive match sim, for example. Juggling all the deep simulation aspects of an overarching career mode is intimidating enough as it is—as well as time-consuming—without hopping on to the pitch for every single match on a team's schedule.

But leaving an entire simulation up to the A.I. isn't a great idea, nor a fun experience either after putting so much work into club management.

This interactive match sim seems to be a balancing act by EA Sports. Players get to step back and manage things from an aerial view while adapting to things on the fly as a match unfolds. As the video shows, it's got a sleek design and plenty of options.

Perhaps the best part? Players can dive right in and take over whenever they see fit, per a developer diary:

"Whether you only like to intervene when your team goes down, or you prefer to jump in whenever your team is within shooting range, the Interactive Match Sim allows players to experience matches exactly how they want to. You can also jump back out of gameplay and watch the rest of the game play out in Interactive Match Sim or skip straight to the final result at any time."

In other words, more player freedom to experience things the way they want is a big emphasis.

That would also explain the implementation of more in-depth schedule planning, plotting out things like when to train and when to rest. The strategy there presents new layers to the game mode because it plays into the new sharpness systems.

Match "sharpness" for each player joins other traits like fitness and morale that play into how a team performs. At its most basic, it determines whether each player is ready for the upcoming match and provides bonuses or penalties to specific player ratings and overall performance.

Besides strictly dialing into the on-pitch performance, career mode also takes some new strides in personnel management.

Player development is overhauled:

"Player growth is is determined through XP accumulation. Based on how well they do in matches (their Form) and their potential to grow, they will gain more or less growth XP. That XP is distributed to their Attributes, determining Attribute growth over time. By default, all players are placed on a Balanced Plan, meaning that the XP is distributed evenly to all Attributes. When setting a custom Development Plan for each position as Active, you can choose a set of player Attributes and features to get all XP growth."

Similarly, training players to change positions is now on the table, and players can tailor experience gained toward those new positions, with factors like age again playing a role in how fast of successful the change is.

Speaking of change, EA Sports also promises better transfer logic and more ways to acquire new players. One is deciding whether to accept proposals from A.I. controlled teams. Another is having the option to loan a player from another club before committing to a permanent buy.

Tack on several broadcast upgrades for good measure, including localized stadium announcers for certain regions and broadcasters themselves better picking up on notable storylines unique to a player's current career.

As a whole, it's a laundry list of upgrades for a single mode that can verge on intimidating. But that's also rather fitting for a sports release at the end of a console generation, so those ready to re-up again or return from a break might want to keep a close eye on reviews, especially if career mode is of big interest.