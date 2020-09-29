Ravens' D.J. Fluker Fears for Daughter's Safety After Kimberly Davis' Arrest

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Kimberly Davis, the mother of Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker's child, was arrested on a misdemeanor kidnapping charge Sept. 22 after allegedly refusing to relinquish custody of their daughter back to Fluker.

Baltimore County Police allege Davis threatened to take the child out of Maryland rather than return her to Fluker after a supervised visit. Fluker told police he fears for the safety of himself and his daughter.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

