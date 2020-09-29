IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, and Reaction from Sept. 29

7 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Two teams seeking to stay in contention for the Impact Tag Team Championships battled in this week’s main event as the longest-reining champions in company history, The North, battled the rising duo of Madman Fulton and “The Inevitable” Ace Austin.

Josh Alexander and Ethan Page controlled the pace of the match when Austin was in the ring but Fulton overpowered them and seized the upper-hand when he entered the squared circle.

Austin found himself at the mercy of the former tag champs until dropping Page with a knee and tagging the madman into the match. Fulton unloaded on Alexander but ate a German suplex. Fulton recovered and joined Austin for a double-team attack that had their team rolling late.

The North, always resourceful, delivered a double clothesline that sent Fulton over the top rope. From there, they put Austin a way for the hard-fought victory.

After the match, The Good Brothers arrived and talked trash with the former champions, further staking their claim to a championship opportunity. Fulton and Austin attacked Anderson and Gallows until The Motor City Machine Guns rushed the ring and made the save.

The teams brawled to close out the show.

Result

The North defeated Austin and Fulton

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a fun tag match with a unique layout as both teams were heels, thus neither really worked a long heat sequence. The action was hard-hitting and hot late and the right team went over. The image of Alexander’s mouth pouring blood was a great indicator of the physicality of the match, too.

The post-match events set the stage for the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Championship Match most have expected since The Good Brothers, The North, Austin and Fulton, and The Motor City Machine Guns began interacting with each other.

Four of the most talented teams in the industry, they most definitely have the potential to tear the house down come October 24 at Bound for Glory. More importantly, they could very well put Impact on the map as the destination for stellar tag team wrestling.