NFL Coaches Already on the Hot Seat This Season

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The NFL remains a results-oriented business with short leashes for those in charge, including head coaches.

Last year, the Washington Football Team fired Jay Gruden after only five games. Prior performance and understandable expectations not being met played a big role in the decision to part ways with a coach, which is true of most teams that ended up making such a change this past offseason.

The same factors will hold true in 2020 as head coach dominoes start to fall.

The likeliest candidates to be shown the door aren't first-year coaches still trying to make their mark in a number of ways. Instead, they're veteran coaches who have already flirted with the hot seat or are finally starting to see seats warm for the first time.