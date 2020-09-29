French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov Highlight Tuesday's Winners

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The 2020 French Open first round wrapped up Tuesday with top stars Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova advancing.

Monday's action was highlighted by Daniil Medvedev, No. 4 seed on the men's side, being stunned in four sets by Marton Fucsovics. No. 8 Gael Monfils was another top-10 player in the men's bracket whose tournament came to an end in the first round.

Johanna Konta (No. 9) was the only top-10 seed on the women's side who lost Monday.

Here are the results from Tuesday's matches, as well as a recap of the notable winners and upsets.

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2, 6-3

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Jaume Munar 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

No. 9 Denis Shapovalov def. Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Richard Gasquet 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-1

No. 13 Andrey Rublev def. Sam Querrey 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4, 6-3

No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov def. Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

No. 20 Cristian Garin def. Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 22 Dusan Lajovic def. Gianluca Mager 6-4, 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-1

Thiago Monteiro def. No. 31 Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 6-4, 6-2

Lloyd Harris def. Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7)

Marc Polmans def. Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Women's Singles

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova def. Mayar Sherif 6-7 (9-11), 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

No. 13 Petra Martic def. Misaki Doi 7-6(2), 7-5

No. 14 Elena Rybakina def. Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3

Julia Goerges def. No. 19 Alison Riske 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1

Clara Tauson def. No. 21 Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7

Irina Bara def. No. 26 Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4

No. 29 Sloane Stephens def. Vitalia Diatchenko 6-2, 6-2

Alison Van Uytvanck def. Rebecca Peterson 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Nao Hibino def. Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-0

Danielle Collins def. Monica Niculescu 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Ana Bogdan def. Timea Babos 6-4, 6-2

Jelena Ostapenko def. Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-1

Full results available at the tournament's official site.

Recap

Djokovic had no problems advancing to the second round with a straight-set victory over Mikael Ymer. The men's top seed dominated in the return game, winning nine of his 11 break-point opportunities.

Even though Ymer was unable to present much of a challenge to Djokovic, he did have a brilliant moment that will be on his career highlight reel to win a point in the second set:

This marks the 16th consecutive year that Djokovic has won his first match at Roland Garros. He's reached the quarterfinals 14 times since 2005 but hasn't advanced to the final in four years when he defeated Andy Murray to win his only French Open title to date.

Gilles Simon put forth a valiant effort against ninth-ranked before falling in four sets. The match lasted nearly 3.5 hours before Shapovalov star was able to put Simon away. He is looking to advance past the second round at this tournament for the first time in his career.

After a 6-2 win in the opening set, Shapovalov was pushed to the limit in the second set. He was able to survive with a 7-5 victory thanks largely to an 11-2 advantage in net points. In the decisive set, the 21-year-old went 4-of-4 on break points to secure the win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev had their own difficulties on the men's side of the bracket. Both players put themselves behind the eight ball by dropping their first two sets against Jaume Munar and Sam Querrey, respectively.

Tsitsipas and Rublev could

have been battling fatigue in this match after their two-hour head-to-head battle in the Hamburg Open final on Sunday. Both men needed more than three hours to reach the second round of the French Open.

Rublev had his service game working with 23 aces and just two double-faults. He was also helped out by 11 double-faults from Querrey. The Russian said after the win that he came out "completely tight" to start the match:

On the women's side, Pliskova looked like she might be in trouble after dropping her first set to Mayar Sherif. The Czech Republic native created a lot of her own problems with six double-faults in that opening set.

Pliskova had just two double-faults in the final two sets combined and went 3-of-3 in break-point chances during the second set.

"It was super tough," Pliskova told reporters after the match. "Especially after losing the first set after having set points. She played a great game, especially in these conditions."

Pliskova will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the second round. Ostapenko won their last head-to-head meeting 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the China Open in September 2019.

Sofia Kenin, the highest-seeded American player on the women's side, had a hiccup of her own but was able to hold off a challenge from Liudmila Samsonova. The No. 4 seed dropped the second set after Samsonova had a 16-7 advantage in winners, offsetting her five double-faults.

One American who wasn't so lucky on was Alison Riske. She was the highest-seeded player (No. 19) to lose on the men's or women's side on Tuesday when Julia Goerges eliminated her in three sets.

This marks the second consecutive Grand Slam tournament in which Riske has been knocked out within the first two rounds. She lost to Ann Li in her second match at the U.S. Open.

There was good news for Sloane Stephens, who has historically had success at this tournament. She reached the French Open final in 2018 and advanced to the quarterfinal last year. The Florida native has had a difficult season thus far with three wins in 13 matches.

Stephens' win over Vitalia Diatchenko marks her first tournament victory since the second round of the U.S. Open on Sept. 3.