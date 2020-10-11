MLB Playoffs 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Championship Series

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

For a season that will always be remembered more for its imperfections than its champion, the MLB Championship Series’ sure pack plenty of intrigue.

The upstart, low-payroll team. The textbook villain. The prohibitive favorites. The dynamic, young lineup.

And for all the hand-wringing over whether a season would happen, whether the league could make it to the playoffs, and whether a 60-game season would yield legitimate results, one of these four teams is mere weeks away from lifting a trophy and popping champagne.

Odds

Houston Astros +135 (wager $100 to win $135)

Tampa Bay Rays -167 (wager $167 to win $100)

Per DraftKings

NLCS

Atlanta Braves +172

Video Play Button Videos you might like

St. Louis Cardinals -215

Per DraftKings

Championship Series TV Schedule

ALCS

Game 1: Oct. 11⁠—Houston v. Tampa Bay (in San Diego), 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 2: Oct. 12⁠—Houston v. Tampa Bay (in San Diego), 4:00 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 3: Oct. 13 — Houston v. Tampa Bay (in San Diego), TBD on TBS

Game 4: Oct. 14 — Houston v. Tampa Bay (in San Diego), TBD on TBS

Game 5*: Oct. 15 — Houston v. Tampa Bay (in San Diego), TBD on TBS

Game 6*: Oct. 16 — Houston v. Tampa Bay (in San Diego), TBD on TBS

Game 7*: Oct. 17 — Houston v. Tampa Bay (in San Diego), TBD on TBS

*If necessary.

NLCS

Game 1: Oct. 12 ⁠— Atlanta v. LA Dodgers (in Arlington, TX), 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Game 2: Oct 13 — Atlanta v. LA Dodgers (in Arlington, TX), TBD on FS1 or FOX

Game 3: Oct. 14 ⁠— Atlanta v. LA Dodgers (in Arlington, TX), TBD on FS1 or FOX

Game 4: Oct. 15⁠ — Atlanta v. LA Dodgers (in Arlington, TX), TBD on FS1 or FOX

Game 5*: Oct. 16 ⁠— Atlanta v. LA Dodgers (in Arlington, TX), TBD on FS1 or FOX

Game 6*: Oct. 17⁠ — Atlanta v. LA Dodgers (in Arlington, TX), TBD on FS1 or FOX

Game 7*: Oct. 18 — Atlanta v. LA Dodgers (in Arlington, TX), TBD on FS1 or FOX

*If necessary.

Prediction

ALCS:

Rays over Astros in 6

It’s hard to recall a more clear-cut rooting interest for casual fans in recent MLB history than this. While the ire shaded Houston’s way following the revelations of their cheating scandal have waned, given the avalanche of stuff that’s happened the rest of 2020, it’s important to remember just how little remorse the Astros showed for blatantly skirting the rules to gain a competitive advantage.

So let’s jog your memory:

- The Astros, many of whom remain on this team, devised a broad technological scheme to steal opposing teams’ signs, including during their 2017 World Series title.

- In Spring Training, owner Jim Crane said the team’s elaborate plot “didn’t impact the game,” according to NPR.

- After much consternation, players and staff offered a remarkably tepid apology.

- At his 2019 Cy Young ceremony, Justin Verlander made light of the situation, saying: “as everybody knows, (the Astros are) very technologically and analytically advanced.”

- Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw a pitch at Alex Bregman and was suspended five games, more than any Astros player was disciplined for anything related to their involvement.

And so, this week we are all Rays. Tampa in 6.

NLCS:

Dodgers over Braves in 7

While the American League might hold much of the off-field intrigue, the National League matchup pits two of the more exciting, young lineups in baseball. Each team is anchored by a duo of perennial MVP candidates — Betts and Bellinger against Freeman and Acuna. Los Angeles narrowly edged Atlanta (by a single run) for the most runs scored this season.

The Dodgers are the prohibitive favorite, to be sure, entering the postseason with an absurd +136 run differential in the 60-game season. But if anyone can slug with Los Angeles’ embarrassment of riches, it’s Atlanta, who will need players like Travis D’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies to help match firepower.

There will be hits. There will be runs. But in the end, the Dodgers’ depth carries them to their fourth consecutive World Series appearance. Could this finally be the year they break through?