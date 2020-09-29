WWE Raw Ratings Increase for Drew McIntyre vs. Robert Roode Championship Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings rise compared to last week amid tough competition from Monday Night Football and the deciding game of the Stanley Cup Final.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.822 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast, which was up from last week's 1.678 million.

In the main event of Raw, Drew McIntyre defended the WWE Championship after retaining against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions one night earlier. McIntyre said he would put it on the line against anyone who hadn't had a shot yet.

Dolph Ziggler said he had the perfect opponent for McIntyre and unveiled him to be Robert Roode, who hadn't been seen on WWE programming since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roode looked good in his return and pushed McIntyre to the limit, but the champ was able to hit Roode with a Claymore Kick and retain the title.

To close the show, Orton disguised himself as a janitor and walked into the room in which Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and Christian were playing cards. The aforementioned legends attacked Orton during his ambulance match against McIntyre the night before and cost him the win.

Orton turned off the lights in the room, put on night-vision goggles and took out all four men with a steel chair to close the show.

Big Show, Michaels, Flair and Christian got revenge at Clash of Champions for Orton taking them out previously, but The Legend Killer seemingly got the last laugh on Raw.

Another title match earlier in the night saw Asuka defend the Raw Women's Championship against Zelina Vega in a rematch from Clash of Champions. Asuka came out on top once again, and Vega was then berated by Andrade, who she used to manage.

Andrade was then beaten by Keith Lee in convincing fashion, as his major push since making the move from NXT to the main roster continued.

Other match results included Murphy beating Dominik Mysterio after Dominik's sister, Aalyah, got involved; Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeating Natalya and Lana; Kevin Owens beating Aleister Black by disqualification; and Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews and Ricochet getting past The Hurt Business in a six-man tag team match.

