NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 4

The NFL wasn't chewed apart by the injury bug in Week 3 quite as badly as in Week 2, though notable players like Jamal Adams, Dallas Goedert and rookie pass-rusher Chase Young did go down. Perhaps the bigger story in Week 3 was that entire teams—like the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and New York Jets—appear to be falling apart.

Whether in need of injury replacements or better talent, several teams will be looking for reinforcements heading into Week 4. For many of them, the trade block will be an enticing avenue of approach. We're nearing the halfway point between the start of the season and the Oct. 29 trade deadline, so the activity on said market should start ramping up soon.

Who are the top players potentially on the market? That's what we'll determine here, using factors such as roster makeup, cap space and the likelihood of player movement to guide us.