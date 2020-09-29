NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Review and Reaction to 2020 League Standings

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The third week of the 2020 NFL season closed out with a bang. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs did battle with a Baltimore Ravens team that hadn't lost a regular-season game in nearly a year in a matchup that featured the last two league MVPs.

In the end, Kansas City proved that it is still the team to beat, throttling Baltimore 34-20.

While the Chiefs remain kings of the proverbial mountain, one blowout loss doesn't mean that the Ravens aren't legitimate title contenders. They're still one of the best teams in the NFL, though they've now slipped behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North race.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are looking like the best team in the NFC after escaping New Orleans with a win over the Saints. How does the rest of the league shape up heading into Week 4? Let's take a look.

2020 NFL Standings

AFC East



Buffalo Bills 3-0

New England Patriots 2-1

Miami Dolphins 1-2

New York Jets 0-3

AFC South

Tennessee Titans 3-0

Indianapolis Colts 2-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-2

Houston Texans 0-3

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers 3-0

Baltimore Ravens 2-1

Cleveland Browns 2-1

Cincinnati Bengals 0-2-1

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 3-0

Las Vegas Raiders 2-1

Los Angeles Chargers 1-2

Denver Broncos 0-3

NFC East

Washington Football Team 1-2

Dallas Cowboys 1-2

Philadelphia Eagles 0-2-1

New York Giants 0-3

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-1

New Orleans Saints 1-2

Carolina Panthers 1-2

Atlanta Falcons 0-3

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 3-0

Chicago Bears 3-0

Detroit Lions 1-2

Minnesota Vikings 0-3

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks 3-0

Arizona Cardinals 2-1

Los Angeles Rams 2-1

San Francisco 49ers 2-1

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. Green Bay Packers

4. Seattle Seahawks

5. Buffalo Bills

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. New England Patriots

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. New Orleans Saints

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Chicago Bears

15. Las Vegas Raiders

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Cleveland Browns

19. Los Angeles Chargers

20. Houston Texans

21. Minnesota Vikings

22. Detroit Lions

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Miami Dolphins

25. Washington Football Team

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

27. Carolina Panthers

28. Denver Broncos

29. Atlanta Falcons

30. Cincinnati Bengals

31. New York Giants

32. New York Jets

There's a reason we weren't quick to rank the Ravens above the Chiefs, despite the fact that Baltimore dominated over the first two weeks while Kansas City scraped by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. While you don't have to beat the champ to be the champ in the NFL, the Ravens have struggled with the Chiefs over the past couple of years.

Lamar Jackson has now lost four regular-season games as the starting quarterback of the Ravens. Oddly enough, one loss came against the Cleveland Browns. The other three have been against Kansas City.

Kansas City looked like the best team in football on Monday night. Their defense flustered Jackson, while Patrick Mahomes toyed with what had been a terrific Baltimore D. He finished with 385 yards passing and four touchdowns. Jackson passed for 97 yards.

The Chiefs probably aren't going undefeated this season, but when their entire team is clicking like it did on Monday, nobody is going to beat them.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

While the Packers have been playing like the best team in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks are not far behind. Quarterback Russell Wilson is playing like an MVP favorite, having already thrown for 14 touchdowns with just one interception.

"He's just on it," head coach Pete Carroll said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "You're watching a great football player do what he does best."

Wilson, who threw for another 315 yards and five touchdowns in Week 3, has been as unstoppable as Mahomes, perhaps more so. As long as he's playing mistake-free football, Seattle is going to have a chance to win.

The problem with the Seahawks, though, and the reason they're behind the Packers it that their pass defense is virtually nonexistent. It has allowed a league-high 1,292 passing yards through three games.

Seattle is going to have to win most contests in shootouts. While that will make for a lot of entertaining football, it's not an ideal formula for sustained success.

32. New York Jets

The New York Jets are going to face a tough decision in the not-too-distant future. Will they give quarterback Sam Darnold another chance to prove himself, or will they move on and draft a quarterback such as Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields? At this rate, New York is barrelling toward a date with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Jets appear to be a lost team. They barely put up a fight against the Indianapolis Colts. Adam Gase is on a hot seat that has already gone up like a Spinal Tap drummer. Darnold has not shown the growth a team would like to see from a third-year quarterback. If anything, he's gotten worse.

"I'm not playing consistent enough to have success in this league," Darnold said, per The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

Darnold is actively costing the Jets games—he threw a pair of pick-sixes against Indianapolis—and he's given New York nearly nothing to build around.

The Jets probably aren't going 0-16, but when they play like they did on Sunday, they can lose to anybody.