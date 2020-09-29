Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Injured Players

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The fantasy football conversation entering Week 4 should focus most on wide receivers.

A handful of players broke out at the position in Week 3, a week in which Davante Adams, Julio Jones and Michael Thomas all sat because of injuries.

Since the trio of high-profile wideouts are expected back soon, the waiver-wire approach could focus around streaming options, like Arizona's Andy Isabella, who could be good for a strong one-week output.

Isabella should not be considered a long-term fantasy option yet, especially with Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins playing well in Week 3, but he could be a decent plug-and-play option.

Not as many running backs broke through in the first weekend of play without Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, but there is one player to target on the waiver wire because to an injury on his own roster.

Week 4 Streaming Options

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Isabella's fantasy stock rose slightly in Week 3, as he hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Kyler Murray in Arizona's loss to Detroit.

In the last two games, he has six receptions on seven targets for 114 yards, which is 75 yards short of his total from the entire 2019 campaign.

Isabella filled the spot typically occupied by Christian Kirk, who is "week-to-week" with tightness in his groin, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss.

Even with Kirk out of the lineup, Isabella is not an instant fantasy starter since DeAndre Hopkins is putting up high totals in targets, receptions and receiving yards in his new partnership with Murray.

Where Isabella could make a difference, at least in Week 4, is as a No. 3 wide receiver or flex in a lineup waiting for Jones, Adams or Thomas to return to full health.

Adams missed Sunday night's clash with New Orleans because of a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Thomas also was absent from that clash, but he has a chance to play in Week 4, per Schefter.

Jones was "not quite ready" to play with a hamstring problem Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Since none of those injuries appear to be long-term issues, picking up a player like Isabella seems like a low-risk, high-reward move.

Isabella could once again take advantage of the opportunities given to him in the Arizona offense, and in the best-case scenario, the former second-round pick out of UMass may hang around as a third or fourth option on fantasy rosters.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Carlos Hyde may be in line for his first double-digit carry workload of the season in Week 4.

Hyde is expected to slip into the starting role with Chris Carson now dealing with a minor knee sprain, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While Carson could be healthy for the trip to Miami, it does not make much sense for the Seahawks to rush him back from the injury.

Hyde is a more-than-capable veteran replacement, and the Dolphins game will not count toward the two most significant tiebreakers in the NFC standings: division and conference record.

In the first three weeks, Hyde was given just under half of the carries handed to Carson, who had 37 attempts for 157 yards. Hyde has 16 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The one concern with picking up Hyde could be Seattle's lack of end zone trips through the ground.

With Russell Wilson playing at a high level with 14 passing touchdowns, Hyde has the lone rushing touchdown.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The latest former college basketball player-turned-NFL tight end is starting to make a name for himself in the Indianapolis Colts offense.

Mo Alie-Cox found the end zone for the first time with Philip Rivers as his quarterback in Week 3, and he has 161 receiving yards in the last two weeks.

The former 1,000-point scorer with VCU has emerged in the offense because of injuries at almost every position. Marlon Mack, Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. suffered injuries in the first three weeks.

Since he appears to be building up a rapport with Rivers, the 6'5" Alie-Cox should be a target for fantasy players in need of more production or injury replacements at tight end.

Potential streaming options Jordan Reed, Dallas Goedert and Dawson Knox have recently suffered injuries, and first-team All-Pro George Kittle is still on the mend after not playing in his second straight game.

Even if Kittle returns for Week 4, Alie-Cox should be considered as a streaming option if the San Francisco tight end might be on a limited snap count. Regardless, Alie-Cox may be worth the pickup because of his increased role in Indianapolis.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.