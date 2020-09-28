Lightning Win 2020 Stanley Cup Final: Score, Celebration Highlights and Reaction

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Redemption.

The Tampa Bay Lightning went from stunning losers to Stanley Cup champions in the course of one season, and they did it in style. Monday's Game 6 against the Dallas Stars was never truly in doubt thanks to brilliant defending, a shutout from Andrei Vasilevskiy and timely goals from Brayden Point and Blake Coleman on the way to a 2-0 victory.

It was quite a difference from last season when the Lightning tied the NHL record for the most wins in a regular season just to get swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs.

The result was a 4-2 victory over the Stars in the series and Tampa Bay's first Stanley Cup title since the 2003-04 season.

Fittingly, the Lightning were in a celebratory mood.

Celebration

Conn Smythe Trophy Winner

The Conn Smythe Trophy goes to the Most Valuable Player of the entire playoffs, and Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman took home the award this year.

Hedman notched an assist in Monday's victory, which was his 12th of the playoffs to go with 10 goals. His 10 goals were the third-most for a defenseman in postseason history, per Justin Cuthbert of Yahoo Sports.

The 2017-18 Norris winner is likely heading to the Hall of Fame, and this is the best part of an already notable resume that includes four NHL All-Star team selections.

Game 6

Dallas had the momentum after keeping its season alive with a 3-2 win in double-overtime in Saturday's Game 5, but the Lightning wasted little time seizing it right back.

Point, who has been brilliant throughout the playoffs, opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period, and Coleman added the insurance in the second period. That was enough with Hedman and the defense getting into shooting lanes and breaking up opportunities for the Stars with impressive pressure.

It also didn't hurt having Vasilevskiy between the pipes. He turned away all 22 of the shots he faced, making sure his team would not have to face a Game 7.

Just like that, last year's failure turned into this year's championship.