Nikita Kucherov, Lightning Tie NHL's Wins Record with 6-3 Victory over Bruins

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished their incredible regular season in style, tying the all-time NHL wins record with a come-from-behind victory Sunday against the Boston Bruins.

Boston led 2-0 after the first period until six different Lightning players scored goals in the 6-3 win:

The win was the Lightning's 62nd of the year, which tied the record for most wins in a season with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings, per the Associated Press (via Sportsnet).

The Red Wings didn't get the advantage of shootouts during their record-setting year with games ending in ties after one overtime session. That team had seven ties on the year to end with 131 points.

Tampa Bay took advantage of the rule change this year, going 6-1 in shootouts, but still ending up with 128 points.

Still, this was a historic year for the Lightning, which clinched the Presidents' Trophy with ease while dominating from start to finish. They are the first squad to even reach 120 points in the past three seasons, and no one else this year will reach 110 points on the season.

Only the Calgary Flames have a chance to finish within 20 points of Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Nikita Kucherov has blown away the competition with an NHL-best 126 points on the year with 40 goals and 86 assists. Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point also hit 40 goals this season to showcase the incredible scoring depth.

The only question is whether this squad can keep it rolling in the playoffs. The Red Wings lost in the conference finals in 1996, so the Lightning know they can't simply rely on regular-season success to carry them to a Stanley Cup.