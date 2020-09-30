5 Ways Nick Foles Can Transform the Bears Offense

0 of 5

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears did the seemingly inevitable in Week 3, putting an apparent end to the Mitchell Trubisky era by yanking him in favor of Nick Foles.

Foles, he of Super Bowl and clutch fame, proceeded to throw three touchdown passes as the Bears stormed back from a 26-10 deficit to take down the Atlanta Falcons and stay perfect.

Opinions will vary on whether the move was inevitable. Trubisky, after all, had led the team to a 2-0 mark. But at the same time, the Bears were down by 16 against one of the NFL's worst defenses, so it was sort of a "why not?" move for Matt Nagy and his staff.

The results speak for themselves, too. And the dynamic will change further with Foles getting starter's reps in practice and the potential expansion of the playbook. Here's a look at how things might change and who could benefit after the big shakeup.