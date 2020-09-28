Dwayne Haskins Will Face 'Cut-off Point' Amid Struggles, Per WFT HC Ron Rivera

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

One day after initially supporting his quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the team's Week 3 loss, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said that his other players "deserve better" and there will be a "cut-off point" for Haskins as his team is off to a 1-2 start.

"There are guys in that locker room that are playing well enough for us to win, and again, we have to make sure everybody is playing well enough for us to win at that point," Rivera said, per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

After Washington fell to the Cleveland Browns 34-20 on Sunday, Rivera said that Haskins would continue to play and he would "take his lumps" with the quarterback, who set a career high for completions (21) and attempts (37) while tying his career-best two touchdowns.

"Look, I told you, I am behind you," Rivera told Haskins after the loss, according to Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. "And I am going to stick with you, so you go out there and play football."

Rivera appears to have set some limits on his backing of the 23-year-old.

Through three games, Haskins ranks last among quarterbacks in ESPN's QBR, completing 56.4 percent of his passes and throwing just four touchdowns along with three interceptions.

The sophomore quarterback played in nine games in 2019, going 119-for-203 passing for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns.

The alternate options at quarterback for Washington are Alex Smith, who has been inactive so far in 2020 after returning from multiple fractures to his right leg in November 2018, and Kyle Allen, who Washington acquired this offseason and has been Haskins' backup so far.