NL Wild Card Series 2020: Marlins vs. Cubs Odds and Fantasy Picks

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The first stop on the Miami Marlins' first postseason tour since 2003 is Wrigley Field, the same place that they clinched the National League Championship in the same year.

After finishing the regular season at 31-29, the Marlins claimed the No. 6 seed in the expanded playoffs and will face the No. 3 Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card series. It's only fitting that the Marlins, who haven't made the postseason since they won the World Series 17 years ago, are competing in the most unique playoff format baseball has seen.

This year, eight teams from each league are headed to the playoffs rather than five, with every team playing in a three-game first round series before the best-of-five divisional round gets underway next week. A never-before-seen format provides ample opportunity for bettors and fantasy players to get in on the action.

Here's what to know about the Marlins-Cubs matchup:

Marlins vs. Cubs

Schedule: Wednesday, 2 p.m. ET (Game 1), Thursday (Game 2), Friday (Game 3 if necessary)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Series Odds (via DraftKings): Cubs -186 (bet $100 to win $154), Marlins +151 (bet $100 to win $251)

Fantasy Picks

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Yu Darvish, RHP, Cubs

With a final regular season stat line that boasts a 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts through 76 innings, Darvish is a strong fantasy candidate as the Cubs move in on the Marlins this week. Most recently, he fanned five while allowing three hits through seven innings in a 10-0 shutout of the White Sox in his last start.

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Cubs

Rizzo's .226 average doesn't represent his strong play as of late, where he's posted back-to-back home runs in his last two games of the season to bring his season total to 11, with 24 RBI and 26 runs across 232 plate appearances to slash .221/.336/.415 this season.

Against Sandy Alcantara, who will get the start for the Marlins on Thursday, Rizzo is 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and a walk, so if history is any indication, Game 2 will be the day Rizzo truly shines.

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Starling Marte, CF, Marlins

Marte is day-to-day with an ear contusion he suffered during the Marlins' season-ending series with New York, but he's been a mainstay for Miami since arriving from the Diamondbacks earlier this season. His .281 average in 228 at bats in 2020 comes with six home runs, 27 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and a .770 OPS.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Corey Dickerson, OF, Marlins

Dickerson has been one of the most consistent players for Miami down the stretch, especially since he moved up to bat leadoff. In 43 games in the top slot, Dickerson is batting .250/.309/.415 with seven home runs, 15 RBI, and 23 runs, compared to hitting 50-for-194 overall in 52 outings. He has 25 total runs this season.