Jets Rumors: Adam Gase to Be Fired If NY Loses to Broncos; NY Has Called Agents

Adam Gase's future with the New York Jets is in danger.

According to Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, Gase will get canned if the Jets lose to the Denver Broncos on Thursday (h/t Funhouse and Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com):

"I am told with Adam Gase that Jets lose Thursday, he's done. He got a vote of confidence, now they play Denver, they will lose. ... Gase has a problem. He's not only losing games, but he's lost the locker room. ... Too many Jets are always hurt. There's something here. Do players want to play? I'm told the Jets have already reached out to a top coach agent and started asking questions. They're going to look to college, they're going to look to the pros. But the Jets have started the process. Of course, the Jets will deny this, but the Jets are now calling big-time agents. I'm not going to give you the name of the agent because that will give up my source. But they are calling big-time agents, Christopher Johnson, and they're now compiling lists."

