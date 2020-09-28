Nick Foles, David Montgomery, Allen Robinson, Bears' Fantasy Stock Before Week 4

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears benched Mitchell Trubisky in Sunday's 30-26 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, instead turning to Nick Foles. On Monday, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Foles would be the starter going forward.

There are a lot of fantasy implications in the decision. Let's go through some of the players that stand to potentially benefit from the change.

Nick Foles

Obviously, Foles is the first player who will see his fantasy value skyrocket, simply because he'll now be playing. He looked really good in his appearance on Sunday, finishing 16-of-29 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Here's the thing, though—outside of his famous Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and an outlier season in 2013 with Philly when he threw for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns (both career bests) and just two interceptions, Foles has been a wholly mediocre NFL quarterback.

Think of some of the marks against him. He didn't win the starting job in Chicago outright to start the season. He has a career completion percentage of 61.8 percent. He's never thrown for 3,000 yards in a campaign. He's largely been a journeyman in his career, playing for five teams in nine seasons.

In Chicago, he isn't exactly surrounded by game-changing playmakers or a cutting-edge offensive scheme. If you need a QB2 for your bench in the event of injuries or you play in a two-team league and like to play matchups, Foles is an option. Beyond that, history suggests he'll be an underwhelming choice in fantasy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

David Montgomery

Montgomery has had a strong start to the season, though it's unlikely Foles' insertion into the starting lineup will have that much impact on him from a fantasy perspective. Where Montgomery could see a bump, however, is the loss of Tarik Cohen for the year with a torn ACL.

That could open up a few more targets in the passing game for Montgomery, who has already posted six receptions for 64 yards and a score.

Montgomery has had a decent start to the season, with 191 rushing yards as well. He's on pace to just settle in over 1,000 yards, which would be an improvement over his disappointing 2019 campaign. He'll remain right around the low-end RB2 or high-end flex range.

Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson had a big game on Sunday, catching 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Four of those receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown came with Foles in the game. Another touchdown was taken off the board, it's worth noting.

Foles is an upgrade over Trubisky, so Robinson should get a small bump in value but probably not anything that will move him into WR1 range. He'll remain a nice WR2 option and a player whose upside we'll continue to question having never seen him with an elite quarterback.

Anthony Miller

Miller is a player worth considering as a nice lottery ticket worth adding to your roster. Both Foles and the loss of Cohen as a weapon in the passing game gives him a bump.

His value to this point has primarily come from two touchdown receptions, which is a bit concerning. But again, you're looking at him as a speculative flex possibility, not as a regular starter. He's worth considering on waivers this week if you can't land a player like Justin Jefferson or Brandon Aiyuk.

Jimmy Graham

Graham is quietly having a pretty good fantasy season, with 10 receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Foles alone targeted him seven times, connecting with him four times for 26 yards and a score.

Foles utilized Zach Ertz regularly in Philly's Super Bowl run. Graham will likely be touchdown reliant, but he's a player that has to be considered a low-end TE1 at this point. Whether that holds remains to be seen, but for now, he should be rostered in all formats.