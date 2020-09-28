Nia Jax Tweets WWE 'Lies'; CM Punk Addresses Status; Angel Garza Injury Update

Colin Young-Wolff/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Nia Jax Says She Was Able to Compete at Clash

There were several notable last-minute changes to Sunday's Clash of Champions card, most visibly WWE saying Nikki Cross and Nia Jax were medically unable to compete. Cross was slated to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown women's title, while Jax and Shayna Baszler were slated to face off against the Riott Squad for the women's tag team championship.

WWE did not give reasoning behind Cross and Jax being pulled from the card. However, Jax indicated WWE was lying about her medical status:

Further updates are expected regarding the women's tag team division Monday, so it's possible we'll get more answers then.

It's unclear if Cross and Jax being late scratches are related to WWE's recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Performance Center.

CM Punk Still With Fox's WWE Coverage

Despite WWE Backstage's cancellation earlier this year and his absence from Fox programming, CM Punk says he's still currently with the company.

This could be a case of his contract having not yet run out. He first appeared on the program last November, so it's likely his contract is still ongoing.

However, it's equally possible that Fox is keeping Punk around for future WWE coverage. His appearances on Backstage were often the highest-rated of that program, so he's a valuable and opinionated commentator for when other shows want to discuss WWE.

Don't be surprised if he sticks around for Rumble and WrestleMania season, when WWE gets its most mainstream coverage.

Angel Garza Suffers Hip Injury

Angel Garza suffered a legitimate hip injury in his and Andrade's match against the Street Profits at Clash of Champions. No diagnosis has been given by WWE, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported it's not as serious as initially feared.

Odds are we'll get an update on Garza's status in the coming days.