French Open 2020: Tuesday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Alfredo Falcone/Associated Press

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal made their 2020 French Open debuts Monday. Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin will help lead the charge in Tuesday's first-round action.

Djokovic will play his first Slam match since his U.S. Open meltdown against unseeded Mikael Ymer, while Kenin has Ludmilla Samsonova in her sights.

Much off the day's focus will be on Djokovic, whose only loss in the 2020 calendar year was entirely his fault. The world No. 1 was disqualified from the U.S. Open after striking a lines judge with a ball in frustration. Djokovic recovered to win the Italian Open, but that did not come without incident. A smashed racket during his three-set win over Dominik Koepfer once again called into question Djokovic's mental state coming into the clay-court major.

“That’s something that is obviously staying in my mind after what happened in New York. It’s going to stay there for a long time," Djokovic told reporters Saturday. "Of course, I will make sure I don’t make the same mistake twice. It happened. Whatever happened, happened. I had to accept it and move on. Of course, it was a shock for me and a lot of people. But that’s life, that’s sport. These things can happen.

“But I don’t think that this will have any significant negative impact on how I feel on the tennis court.”

Tuesday's Notable French Open Matches

Men

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Mikael Ymer (7:30 a.m.)

(5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jaume Munar (8:15 a.m.)

(7) Matteo Berrettini vs. Vasek Pospisil (5 a.m.)

(9) Denis Shapovalov vs. Gilles Simon (9:30 a.m.)

(13) Andrey Rublev vs. Sam Querrey (6:15 a.m.)

Women

(2) Karolína Pliskova vs. Mayar Sherif (5 a.m.)

(4) Sofia Kenin vs. Ludmilla Samsonova (7 a.m.)

(8) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula (10:15 a.m.)

(13) Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi (10:15 a.m.)

Full schedule available at French Open's website.

Picks are in italics.

Kenin, the 21-year-old rising star who won the Australian Open in January, will be looking to move beyond her past failures at Roland Garros. She has never advanced past the second round in Paris and bowed out in the fourth at the U.S. Open.

“I know people haven’t really paid attention much to me in the past," Kenin told TennisHead. “I had to establish—and I have. Of course now I’m getting the attention, which I like. I’m not going to lie."

Samsonova, 21, has never gotten past the first round of a Grand Slam tournament so this shouldn't be much in the way of resistance.

Kenin lucked into what's being called the easier half of the draw, with most of the world's top contenders being placed in the top half. She's in a good position to at least make a run to the quarterfinals before facing a significant challenge.