30 Best Players 25-and-Under in the 2020 MLB Postseason

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

25. 3B Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox (Age: 25)

Moncada hit just .225 with a 31.2 percent strikeout rate after turning in a breakout 2019 campaign. However, he also walked at a healthy 12.1 percent clip en route to a .320 on-base percentage, and he tallied 17 extra-base hits. He'll have plenty of opportunities to make an impact hitting out of the No. 2 spot in the White Sox lineup.

24. SS Willy Adames, Tampa Bay Rays (Age: 25)



Adames hit just .149/.209/.299 with 33 strikeouts in 72 plate appearances over his final 18 games or he would rank higher on this list. He still finished the season with a 124 OPS+ and 1.6 WAR thanks to a strong start at the plate and his solid defense at shortstop, but he'll need to flip the switch after a rough few weeks.

23. SP Chris Paddack, San Diego Padres (Age: 24)



After a stellar rookie season, Paddack failed to take the step forward that many were expecting. He went 4-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 59 innings as his strikeout rate fell (9.8 to 8.8 K/9) and his opponents' batting average climbed (.204 to .262). He's still capable of dominance, evidenced by his six innings of one-hit ball against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 18. Despite late-season injuries, both Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet remain in the mix for Wild Card Series starts. If one of them can't go, Paddack moves into the No. 3 starter spot behind Zach Davies.

22. SP Sixto Sanchez, Miami Marlins (Age: 22)



The prize pickup in the J.T. Realmuto trade, Sanchez went 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 innings over his first five MLB starts after making his MLB debut on Aug. 22. He allowed 12 hits and nine earned runs in seven innings over his final two starts, but he was facing both of those teams for a second time. He'll have the element of surprise once again against the Chicago Cubs and a potential NLDS opponent.

21. 2B Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (Age: 23)



Albies saw a troubling evaporation in his walk rate this season to a career-low 4.0 percent, which resulted in a less-than-stellar .306 on-base percentage. He still hit .277 with his usual mix of power, speed and defense, but the decline in his on-base numbers took a significant bite out of his overall offensive value.