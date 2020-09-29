30 Best Players 25-and-Under in the 2020 MLB PostseasonSeptember 29, 2020
30 Best Players 25-and-Under in the 2020 MLB Postseason
The significant impact made by young up-and-coming stars across Major League Baseball has been one of the biggest stories of the 2020 season.
Rookie outfielders Kyle Lewis and Luis Robert started off the season with historically good numbers at the plate, while Fernando Tatis Jr. was the early NL MVP favorite as the leader of a San Diego Padres team on the rise.
The theme of rising stars making a significant impact figures to continue during an unprecedented postseason that will start with 16 teams still playing for a title.
With that in mind, we've selected the 30 best players 25 years old or younger from the 16 playoff rosters, ranking them based on their performance this year and their likely impact in the postseason.
Let's start with some honorable mentions.
Honorable Mentions (Pitchers)
- Dylan Cease, CWS (24)
- Aaron Civale, CLE (25)
- Dane Dunning, CWS (25)
- Josh Fleming, TB (24)
- Deivi Garcia, NYY (21)
- Cristian Javier, HOU (23)
- Triston McKenzie, CLE (23)
- Nate Pearson, TOR (24)
- Trevor Rogers, MIA (22)
- Jose Urquidy, HOU (25)
- Kyle Wright, ATL (24)
- Jorge Alcala, MIN (25)
- Genesis Cabrera, STL (23)
- Matt Foster, CWS (25)
- Victor Gonzalez, LAD (24)
- Brusdar Graterol, LAD (22)
- Codi Heuer, CWS (24)
- Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY (25)
- Adrian Morejon, SD (21)
- Blake Taylor, HOU (25)
Starting Pitchers
Relief Pitchers
Honorable Mentions (Position Players)
- Danny Jansen, TOR (25)
- Ryan Jeffers, MIN (23)
- Alejandro Kirk, TOR (21)
- Luis Arraez, MIN (23)
- Jazz Chisholm, MIA (22)
- Tommy Edman, STL (25)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR (21)
- Keston Hiura, MIL (24)
- Nico Hoerner, CHC (23)
- Nate Lowe, TB (25)
- Austin Riley, ATL (23)
- Dylan Carlson, STL (21)
- Josh Naylor, CLE (23)
- Franmil Reyes, CLE (25)
- Nick Senzel, CIN (25)
Catchers
Infielders
Outfielders
Nos. 30-26
30. RP Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox (Age: 21)
The No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft, Crochet jumped straight to the majors with his MLB debut on Sept. 18. He threw six scoreless innings of relief over five appearances, averaging 100.5 mph with his fastball while striking out eight of the 22 batters he faced. He'll be a major X-factor if the South Siders make a deep run.
29. SS Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees (Age: 23)
It's impossible to leave Torres off this list entirely, as he showed last season he's capable of making a huge impact with a 38-homer, 3.1-WAR campaign. However, he has not showed the same pop this season with just three long balls and a .368 slugging percentage in 160 plate appearances. He has also struggled defensively at shortstop (-9 DRS, -11.3 UZR/150), but all will be forgotten if he steps up in October.
28. 2B Nick Madrigal, Chicago White Sox (Age: 23)
Hitting out of the No. 9 spot in a stacked White Sox lineup, Madrigal hit .340 in 109 plate appearances, showing off his elite hit tool with just four walks and seven strikeouts on the year. His punchless .029 ISO and three extra-base hits speak to his offensive shortcomings, but he can still make an impact serving as a second leadoff hitter of sorts.
27. LF Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays (Age: 25)
With seven home runs in 76 plate appearances and a .281/.382/.641 line, Arozarena spent the bulk of September hitting in one of the top three spots in the Tampa Bay lineup. With Austin Meadows shelved with an oblique injury, he'll likely be the starting left fielder and No. 3 hitter throughout the postseason.
26. RP Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers (Age: 24)
Part of a three-headed bullpen monster in Milwaukee that also includes Devin Williams and Josh Hader, Peralta has the swing-and-miss stuff and multi-inning ability to be an October star. His 37.6 percent strikeout rate was good for 20th among pitcher who threw at least 10 innings in 2020, and he finished with 47 punchouts in 29.1 innings spanning one start and 14 relief appearances.
Nos. 25-21
25. 3B Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox (Age: 25)
Moncada hit just .225 with a 31.2 percent strikeout rate after turning in a breakout 2019 campaign. However, he also walked at a healthy 12.1 percent clip en route to a .320 on-base percentage, and he tallied 17 extra-base hits. He'll have plenty of opportunities to make an impact hitting out of the No. 2 spot in the White Sox lineup.
24. SS Willy Adames, Tampa Bay Rays (Age: 25)
Adames hit just .149/.209/.299 with 33 strikeouts in 72 plate appearances over his final 18 games or he would rank higher on this list. He still finished the season with a 124 OPS+ and 1.6 WAR thanks to a strong start at the plate and his solid defense at shortstop, but he'll need to flip the switch after a rough few weeks.
23. SP Chris Paddack, San Diego Padres (Age: 24)
After a stellar rookie season, Paddack failed to take the step forward that many were expecting. He went 4-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 59 innings as his strikeout rate fell (9.8 to 8.8 K/9) and his opponents' batting average climbed (.204 to .262). He's still capable of dominance, evidenced by his six innings of one-hit ball against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 18. Despite late-season injuries, both Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet remain in the mix for Wild Card Series starts. If one of them can't go, Paddack moves into the No. 3 starter spot behind Zach Davies.
22. SP Sixto Sanchez, Miami Marlins (Age: 22)
The prize pickup in the J.T. Realmuto trade, Sanchez went 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 innings over his first five MLB starts after making his MLB debut on Aug. 22. He allowed 12 hits and nine earned runs in seven innings over his final two starts, but he was facing both of those teams for a second time. He'll have the element of surprise once again against the Chicago Cubs and a potential NLDS opponent.
21. 2B Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (Age: 23)
Albies saw a troubling evaporation in his walk rate this season to a career-low 4.0 percent, which resulted in a less-than-stellar .306 on-base percentage. He still hit .277 with his usual mix of power, speed and defense, but the decline in his on-base numbers took a significant bite out of his overall offensive value.
Nos. 20-16
20. SS Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (Age: 22)
Bichette was hitting .361/.391/.672 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 14 games on Aug. 15 when he was sidelined with a right knee injury. He missed 27 games as a result, and he hit just .242/.266/.355 with zero home runs in 64 plate appearances upon returning to action. Can he return to his pre-injury form in the playoffs?
19. SP/RP Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers (Age: 24)
After pitching mostly in relief last year, Urias went 3-0 with a 3.49 ERA in 10 starts before making his final appearance out of the bullpen on Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that he wanted the young left-hander to make a relief appearance to "feel it more recently" and prepare for a potential bullpen role in the postseason.
18. 2B Cavan Biggio, Toronto Blue Jays (Age: 25)
Overshadowed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette throughout his time in the minors, Biggio posted a 122 OPS+ with 24 extra-base hits to lead all Blue Jays position players with 1.7 WAR in 2020. Elite on-base ability continues to be the foundation of his offensive game, and his 15.5 percent walk rate ranked 12th among qualified hitters.
17. RP James Karinchak, Cleveland Indians (Age: 25)
Karinchak faced 109 batters this season and recorded 53 strikeouts, showing some of the most electric stuff in baseball while pitching in a setup role. He was a bit more hittable in September with a 4.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP, but his swing-and-miss stuff will make him a key member of the Cleveland relief corps in October.
16. SP Dustin May, Los Angeles Dodgers (Age: 23)
With a lively sinker that averaged 98.0 mph and a wicked curveball/cutter combination, May provided some of the best pitching GIFs of the 2020 season. He finished his rookie season 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 56 innings. His 4.62 FIP and the uncertainty of his postseason role keeps him from ranking any higher.
Nos. 15-11
15. 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers (Age: 25)
The reigning NL MVP, Bellinger saw his OPS dip by more than 200 points after the All-Star break last season, and that downward trend continued in 2020. That said, he still finished with a 113 OPS+ that included 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 RBI, and he was once again a standout defender at first base and in the outfield.
14. SP Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics (Age: 22)
Luzardo pitched his way onto Oakland's playoff roster last year and then threw three scoreless innings in the AL Wild Card Game. He turned in four quality starts in his last seven appearances, including six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 19. Alongside Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt, he'll be counted on to lead Oakland's playoff push.
13. SP Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins (Age: 25)
After missing time as part of the COVID-19 outbreak in Miami, Alcantara returned strong to post a 2.30 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with five quality starts in five September outings. That impressive run included strong starts against the Tampa Bay Rays (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER) and New York Yankees (7.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER), and he appears to be hitting his stride as the postseason starts. An All-Star in 2019, he'll join Pablo Lopez and Sixto Sanchez in a formidable Miami rotation.
12. SP Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals (Age: 24)
Flaherty turned in one of the most dominant second-half performances in recent memory last season, going 7-2 with a 0.91 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 in 15 starts after the All-Star break. His 4.91 ERA this season doesn't look great at surface level, but those numbers are inflated by one ugly start on Sept. 15 (3.0 IP, 8 H, 2 BB, 9 ER). He'll be the ace of the staff in October.
11. SP Pablo Lopez, Miami Marlins (Age: 24)
Despite a 5.09 ERA in 21 starts, Lopez was a popular pick to break out thanks to a 4.28 FIP and 95 strikeouts in 111.1 innings last year. He went 6-4 with a 3.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 57.1 innings, and he ranked in the 89th percentile in exit velocity allowed. With team control through 2024, Lopez is a long-term piece of the puzzle in Miami.
10. CF Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
Age: 23
Luis Robert hit a brutal .103/.216/.145 with just one extra-base hit in 89 plate appearances in September before going 3-for-5 on the final day of the regular season.
Amid those struggles, his batting average plummeted from .298 to .233 and his OPS fell by more than 200 points.
He still finished with a 101 OPS+ while tallying 11 home runs and 31 RBI in a 1.6-WAR season, but his first trip to the postseason will come while he's scrambling for any semblance of momentum at the plate.
Even if he's not hitting, Robert still impacts the game with his Gold Glove-caliber defense (8 DRS, 8.9 UZR/150) in center field.
Will his solid performance on Sunday finally snap him out of a month-long funk?
9. C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
- BA: .289 (third)
- OBP: .401 (first)
- OPS+: 164 (first)
- XBH: 17 (t-second)
- HR: 8 (t-fifth)
- RBI: 25 (seventh)
- WAR: 1.3 (second)
Age: 25
Will Smith slugged 15 home runs in 196 plate appearances as a rookie last season, and he continued his ascent as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball this season.
Here's a quick look at where the Los Angeles Dodgers backstop ranked among catchers with at least 100 plate appearances in 2020:
He also did an excellent job handling the staff, with Dodgers pitchers working to a 3.29 ERA in the 276.2 innings he spent behind the plate.
8. SP Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves
Age: 22
Faced with injuries and ineffectiveness in the starting rotation, the Atlanta Braves turned to top pitching prospect Ian Anderson to make his MLB debut on Aug. 26.
He tossed six innings of one-hit ball against the New York Yankees to kick off his big league career, and he has quickly settled into the No. 2 spot in the starting rotation behind Max Fried.
In six starts, Anderson went 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 32.1 innings, and his 2.54 FIP and strong peripheral numbers reinforce his strong surface-level production.
He'll take the ball in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, and he'll need to continue pitching at a high level if the Braves are going to make a run this postseason.
7. LF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
Age: 23
Without a clear path to playing time last year, Kyle Tucker spent most of last season at Triple-A where he posted a .909 OPS with 34 home runs, 97 RBI and 30 steals in 125 games.
He finally joined the big league club when rosters expanded in September and posted a 118 OPS+ with 10 extra-base hits in 72 plate appearances down the stretch to earn a spot on the postseason roster.
With Yordan Alvarez sidelined, the door swung open for Tucker to see regular playing time this year, and he's taken over as the starting left fielder with veteran Michael Brantley moving to designated hitter.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Tucker is hitting .268/.325/.512 for a 123 OPS+ on the year, tallying 12 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and eight steals along the way.
He will likely be the No. 5 hitter in October, slotted between right-handed hitters Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel.
6. CF Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres
Age: 23
If the San Diego Padres go on to win the World Series, there's a good chance the trade to acquire Trent Grisham and Zach Davies from the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason will be pointed to as one of the key moves that got them there.
After a strong showing as a rookie last season, Grisham looked like a budding star for the Padres this year, hitting .251/.352/.456 for a 122 OPS+ with 10 home runs and 10 steals.
He also played stellar defense (7 DRS, 20.6 UZR/150) in center field, essentially providing the Padres with everything they thought they were getting when they traded for Tommy Pham.
Expect to see him penciled into the leadoff spot in the lineup through the playoffs.
5. SP Zach Plesac, Cleveland Indians
Age: 25
While it was broken up by the selfish decision to break COVID-19 protocol, Zach Plesac still enjoyed a breakout season for the Cleveland Indians.
The 6'3" right-hander went 8-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts as a rookie last season, but a 4.94 FIP and other peripheral red flags raised some questions about the sustainability of that performance.
Instead, he came out even better in 2020, going 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and a 57-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 55.1 innings.
That performance no doubt helped the Indians front office come to terms with the idea of trading Mike Clevinger at the deadline, despite the fact that the team was still very much in the playoff hunt.
Veteran Carlos Carrasco will get the ball in Game 2 behind Cy Young front-runner Shane Bieber, but Plesac is lined up to start what could be a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Wild Card Series.
4. LF Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox
Age: 23
Somewhat lost in the shuffle of Luis Robert-mania and an MVP-caliber season from Jose Abreu, young slugger Eloy Jimenez took a significant step forward after a 31-homer rookie campaign.
Beyond the impressive power numbers last year, Jimenez hit just .267 with a lackluster .315 on-base percentage and a 116 OPS+ while logging a 26.6 percent strikeout rate.
Those numbers improved across the board this year as he finished with a 140 OPS+ while hitting .296/.332/.559 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 RBI.
His strikeout rate dropped (-1.8%) and he made way more hard contact (+7.8%) while ranking among the MLB leaders in exit velocity (93rd percentile), hard-hit rate (98th percentile) and barrel rate (96th percentile).
We're witnessing the rise of a middle-of-the-order star.
3. CF Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
Age: 22
Freddie Freeman looks like the NL MVP favorite and Marcell Ozuna led the NL in home runs (18) and RBI (56), which helped the Atlanta Braves overcome a slow start from Ronald Acuna Jr.
After finishing fifth in MVP voting a year ago when he put together a 41-homer, 37-steal campaign, Acuna hit just .214 with a .709 OPS and one home run in his first 15 games this year.
A five-hit, three-homer doubleheader performance on Aug. 9 seemed to light the fuse, and he went on to hit .269/.433/.702 with 13 home runs in 134 plate appearances the rest of the way.
He was scratched from the lineup in the regular-season finale on Sunday with a sore left wrist, and that will be something to monitor going forward.
Hitting out of the leadoff spot in a potent Atlanta lineup, he'll be counted on to set the table for the middle-of-the-order trio of Freeman, Ozuna and Adam Duvall.
2. SS Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Age: 21
Fernando Tatis Jr. eventually fell off the torrid pace he was on to start the season, but he still finished with fantastic numbers across the board, especially for a player in his age-21 season.
He hit .277/.366/.571 for a 155 OPS+ with 17 home runs, 45 RBI, 50 runs scored and 11 steals in a 2.5-WAR season, setting the tone early for the San Diego Padres' rise to contention.
He hit just .208/.311/.403 with four home runs in September, but he finished strong with home runs on Friday and Saturday.
Defensively, he passed the eye test with flying colors and graded out as an above-average shortstop (1 DRS, 4.2 UZR/150), further adding to his profile as one of the most dynamic young players in baseball.
1. SP Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians
Age: 25
Who's excited for Shane Bieber vs. Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of the Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees matchup in the Wild Card Series?
One of the breakout stars of 2019, Bieber went 15-8 with a 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 259 strikeouts in 214.1 innings, throwing three complete games and two shutouts to finish fourth in AL Cy Young voting.
That was the tip of the iceberg.
The 6'3" right-hander won the AL pitching Triple Crown in 2020, going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings.
He struck out double-digit batters in eight of his 12 outings, walked more than three batters just once, and never allowed more than three runs.
If Cleveland is going to make a deep playoff run, Bieber will have to be at the center of its success.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.