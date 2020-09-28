AL Wild Card Series 2020: Astros vs. Twins Odds and Fantasy Picks

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins will play host to the Houston Astros in the No. 3 vs. No. 6 seed matchup in the American League Wild Card Series.

The Twins were in third place in the AL Central at the beginning of September and in second in the division race as recently as Sept. 22, but a strong finish and a rough stretch from the Chicago White Sox opened the door for them to claim the division title.

Home field advantage is significant for a Twins team that went 24-7 at Target Field, compared to 12-17 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Astros backed into the postseason with a 10-17 record in September and a sub-.500 record on the year, clinching a spot by way of finishing second in the AL West.

With Gerrit Cole gone and Justin Verlander sidelined, Houston has leaned heavily on a number of inexperienced arms behind Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers Jr. and they will be counting on someone to step up behind that duo in October.

Odds

To Win World Series

Houston (+2500)

Minnesota (+1400)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Picks

CF George Springer, Houston Astros



While the Astros did not have the same high-powered offense we've seen in recent years, George Springer was his usual productive self atop the lineup.

He hit .316/.380/.653 with nine home runs in September, finishing on a high note after a slow start to what could be his final season in Houston.

The 31-year-old is a free agent at season's end, so he'll be looking to further boost his stock with a strong postseason.

He has had no trouble rising to the occasion in the past with a .271/.362/.562 line that includes 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 RBI in 232 postseason plate appearances.

He's 6-for-12 with a home run against Game 2 starter Jose Berrios in his career, so Wednesday in particular looks like a good time to have him penciled into your fantasy lineup.

SP Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins



Kenta Maeda was arguably the most impact addition that any team made during the offseason.

He went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66.2 innings, leading the majors with a 0.75 WHIP while limiting opposing hitters to a .168 batting average.

His ascent to the role of staff ace makes the entire Minnesota rotation better, and he will toe the rubber in Game 1 with no shortage of October experience. He made three starts and 21 relief appearances in the postseason during his time with the Dodgers, logging a 3.31 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 39 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.

He threw 5.2 innings in four relief appearances in the 2017 World Series facing many of the same Astros hitters he'll see on Tuesday, allowing five hits and one earned run while earning a hold in Game 6.

The Astros hit just .228/.288/.383 as a team in September, averaging 3.8 runs per game in the process.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.