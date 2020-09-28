Eagles HC Won't Bench Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts: That's a Knee-Jerk Reaction

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Carson Wentz has struggled mightily to start the season, with the Philadelphia Eagles going 0-2-1 in three games, but the coaching staff isn't ready to bench him just yet.

"No, you don't go there," head coach Doug Pederson said Monday, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "That's a knee-jerk reaction."

The Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft, and he has been used on gadget plays over the past two weeks, although he has not thrown an NFL pass.

Through three weeks, Hurts has played six snaps, totaling eight rushing yards on two attempts with one fumble.

Wentz remains the starter, although he hasn't looked like his old self with six interceptions in three games, tied with Kirk Cousins for the NFL lead. He also has only three passing touchdowns while completing 59.8 percent of his passes.

The 27-year-old was much better last season with 4,039 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He is also only a few years removed from a 2017 campaign where he led the NFL with a 78.5 QBR, earning a Pro Bowl selection while remaining an MVP candidate until he suffered an injury.

He's been considered the Eagles' franchise quarterback, although the team was clearly hedging its options when drafting Hurts. Hurts finished second in Heisman voting last season after throwing for 32 touchdowns and rushing for 20 more at Oklahoma.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wentz has been in a tough situation in 2020, with many of his weapons missing time because of injuries. Receivers Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor were both out Sunday, while Dallas Goedert and DeSean Jackson were injured during the tie against the Cincinnati Bengals. Offensive line injuries have also set the offense back.

However, the rest of the NFC East hasn't played well either, keeping the Eagles well within striking distance; Washington and Dallas sit atop the division at 1-2.