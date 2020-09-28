NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 2020-21 Conference Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season may just be saving the best for last. Because although there has been some exciting action so far, Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens has the potential to be the best game of the season thus far.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, led by former NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are in Baltimore to take on the Ravens, led by reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Both teams enter the matchup at 2-0, a year after Baltimore was 14-2 and Kansas City went 12-4 before making a remarkable postseason run.

Whichever team wins Monday's game will likely be the early favorite to not only advance from the AFC to the Super Bowl, but perhaps even win this year's championship. Of course, that's still pretty far away, and plenty can change over the next few months.

Some of the highlights of Week 3 so far have included the Green Bay Packers notching a 37-30 road win over the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks beating the Dallas Cowboys 38-31 and the Buffalo Bills holding off the Los Angeles Rams for a 35-32 win. Each of those games had a lot of offense, and Chiefs-Ravens may follow suit.

With most of the Week 3 action complete, here's a look at the current NFL standings, power rankings and Super Bowl odds, followed by a preview of Monday night's game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NFL Standings

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (3-0)

New England Patriots (2-1)

Miami Dolphins (1-2)

New York Jets (0-3)

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

Cleveland Browns (2-1)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1)

AFC South

Tennessee Titans (3-0)

Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

Houston Texans (0-3)

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

Denver Broncos (0-3)

NFC East

Washington Football Team (1-2)

Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

New York Giants (0-3)

NFC North

Green Bay Packers (3-0)

Chicago Bears (3-0)

Detroit Lions (1-2)

Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

New Orleans Saints (1-2)

Carolina Panthers (1-2)

Atlanta Falcons (0-3)

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks (3-0)

Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

San Francisco 49ers (2-1)

Current NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds

1. Kansas City Chiefs (+525; bet $100 to win $525)

2. Baltimore Ravens (+525)

3. Green Bay Packers (+1400)

4. Seattle Seahawks (+1000)

5. Buffalo Bills (+1700)

6. San Francisco 49ers (+1600)

7. Tennessee Titans (+2200)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1600)

9. New England Patriots (+2000)

10. Chicago Bears (+3300)

11. Los Angeles Rams (+2500)

12. New Orleans Saints (+1400)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1400)

14. Indianapolis Colts (+2500)

15. Dallas Cowboys (+1800)

16. Arizona Cardinals (+3000)

17. Las Vegas Raiders (+5000)

18. Cleveland Browns (+4000)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (+6600)

20. Carolina Panthers (+20000)

21. Miami Dolphins (+17500)

22. Detroit Lions (+8000)

23. Atlanta Falcons (+10000)

24. Houston Texans (+10000)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (+17500)

26. Minnesota Vikings (+6600)

27. Washington Football Team (+17500)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (+5000)

29. Denver Broncos (+12500)

30. New York Giants (+20000)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (+25000)

32. New York Jets (+30000)

Odds obtained via DraftKings

Monday Night Football Preview

This is the second straight season that the Chiefs and Ravens are facing off in Week 3. Last year, Kansas City hosted the matchup and won 33-28. That was Baltimore's first loss of the year, which was followed by another loss to Cleveland in Week 4. After that, the Ravens never lost another game in the regular season.

Many thought Kansas City and Baltimore would meet again in the AFC Championship Game last season. But the Ravens were upset by the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, so they never had an opportunity to avenge their earlier loss to the Chiefs.

Baltimore, which has won 14 consecutive regular-season games, will now have that chance. However, Kansas City hasn't lost a game since Week 10 of the 2019 regular season, pushing its overall winning streak to 11 (including the playoffs).

As expected, Jackson and Mahomes have picked up where they left off last season in leading their respective offenses. Jackson has passed for 479 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for the Ravens, while Mahomes has thrown for 513 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for the Chiefs.

"When those two quarterbacks are on the field, it's magic on both sides," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "I see every week what Lamar can do, and I always see some highlight or something of what Mahomes can do. So, when you have two superstar quarterbacks like that, it's going to be a fun game."

Baltimore has yet to be tested this season. It opened the year with a 38-6 home win over Cleveland and went to Houston and won 33-16. The team's matchup against Kansas City should certainly be its most competitive game yet.

Kansas City played in the NFL season opener on Sept. 10 and notched a 34-20 home win over Houston. The Chiefs were nearly upset in Week 2, though, as it took overtime for them to pull out a 23-20 road win over the Chargers. And Monday marks the beginning of a difficult part of their schedule, as their following three games will be against the Patriots, Raiders and Bills.

There are currently six teams in the NFL that are 3-0—the Bills, Steelers, Titans, Packers, Bears and Seahawks. Either the Chiefs or the Ravens should be joining that group, while the other taking their first loss of the season.

Still, both Kansas City and Baltimore are poised to be among the top teams in the NFL this season, and the loser should bounce back in the weeks to come.