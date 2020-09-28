Lightning vs. Stars: Game 6 Odds, Live-Stream Schedule, Start Time and Pick

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

For the second time in three days, the Tampa Bay Lightning will have an opportunity to try to win the Stanley Cup on Monday night. However, the Dallas Stars will once again try to stop them.

The Lightning and Stars are set to face off in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, after Dallas staved off elimination with a 3-2 double-overtime win in Saturday night's Game 5. After the Stars had taken a 1-0 lead in the series, the Lightning won Games 2, 3 and 4 to take a commanding lead into that matchup.

If Dallas is going to extend its season and prevent Tampa Bay from winning the Stanley Cup on Monday, it will have to do something that no team has done this postseason: beat the Lightning in consecutive games. Tampa Bay bounced back from each of its first six playoff losses with a win in its next contest, which it will be looking to do again in Game 6 of this series.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Monday's game, which could be the final contest of the 2019-20 NHL season.

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Information

Date: Monday, Sept. 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Odds (via DraftKings): Tampa Bay -1.5

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay -560 (bet $560 to win $100)

Dallas +450 (bet $100 to win $450)

Odds via DraftKings

Game 6 Preview, Prediction

When the Stars needed a goal in the third period of Game 5, a veteran stepped up. It was 36-year-old forward Joe Pavelski who scored to tie the game at 2-2 and force overtime. Then, after nearly 30 minutes of extra time, another veteran came to Dallas' aid, as 35-year-old forward Corey Perry scored the game-winning goal.

If Dallas is going to continue its improbable comeback, it's likely going to keep needing contributions from its most experienced players. And it's quite possible that Monday's Game 6 will be another competitive matchup, as each of the past two games have gone to overtime.

"I think when you're in a situation like that, some desperation comes in, and I think experience comes in," Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said, according to NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika. "I think those guys stepped up big for us, you know, Perry and Pavelski and guys that have played in key games like that and had their backs against the wall."

Even after that thrilling victory, the Stars' backs are still against the wall. They're looking to join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only teams in NHL history to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. Dallas may have gotten one win, but it will still need two more to achieve that feat.

And there's been no team better at bouncing back this postseason than Tampa Bay.

"We've been pretty good about responding after losses," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "We've been doing this for over two months, so we've got a good idea what's ahead of us and how to respond."

Expect another competitive contest in Game 6. However, this time, the Stars won't be able to pull out the victory. Instead, the Lightning will notch their most impressive bounce-back win yet, securing a close win to capture their first Stanley Cup since 2004.

Tampa Bay's offense has been rejuvenated the past few games, as it's scored 15 goals over the past four games, which followed a three-game stretch in which it only tallied four total goals. The Lightning's core has been leading the way, and their experience will help them get their most important win yet. Because when their offense is going the way it has been lately, it can be difficult for opposing teams to stop.