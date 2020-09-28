Preakness 2020 Post Time: Important Start Time and Lineup Info

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Though the Triple Crown itself will not be a storyline for the 2020 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, any jewel is a special victory.

Art Collector and Authentic, the Kentucky Derby winner, headline the field headed to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Saturday marks the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes, and NBC's coverage is from 4:30-6 p.m. ET.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law will not participate, but star filly Swiss Skydiver will be in the race. Five fillies have won the Preakness—including Rachel Alexandra in 2009—though each of the other four competed in 1924 or earlier.

While entries are accepted until noon ET on Monday before the post position draw, the expected field has taken shape.

Preakness Stakes Lineup

1. Art Collector

2. Authentic

3. Country Grammer

4. Excession

5. Jesus' Team

6. Liveyourbeastlife

7. Max Player

8. Mr. Big News

9. Ny Traffic

10. Pneumatic

11. Swiss Skydiver

12. Thousand Words

*Lineup is subject to change.

Swiss Skydiver In; Mystic Guide Out?

Not since Rachel Alexandra's win in 2009 has a filly entered the Preakness Stakes, but Kentucky Oaks runner-up Swiss Skydiver is poised to break the 11-year streak.

According to Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form, trainer Kenny McPeek revealed Swiss Skydiver would run.

"Two horses in there look pretty formidable," McPeek said of Authentic and Art Collector. "Beyond that, we ought to be tough. The filly sure is doing good."

Swiss Skydiver previously raced males at the Blue Grass Stakes in July, finishing second to Art Collector.

"I know she will make the distance without any problem," McPeek said, according to Thoroughbred Daily News. "I think she will like that racetrack. Of course, she has raced everywhere. Whatever racetrack she has raced over she has handled great."

Robby Albarado—who won the 2007 Preakness Stakes aboard Curlin—will be in the saddle for Swiss Skydiver.

Mystic Guide, however, is not expected to run.

On Sept. 5, the horse sprinted to a win at the Jim Dandy Stakes. At the time, trainer Mike Stidham believed the Preakness Stakes could be an option. However, per David Grening of the Daily Racing Form, Stidham revealed the following Saturday's race at Belmont Park is more likely.

"Right now, I'd say we're leaning strongly toward the Jockey Club," Stidham said. "Reason being a little more distance we think is going to help the horse. I don't think Pimlico necessarily suits my horse's style. I think he's better on a track like Belmont. The big, sweeping turns I just think is a better fit for him."

Should that remain the plan, the Preakness is tentatively slated for a 12-horse field.

