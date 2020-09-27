WWE Announces Schedule, TV Info for 2020 SmackDown, Raw Drafts

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

WWE announced Sunday night the dates and television information for its draft, which will be split between SmackDown and Raw.

The draft will begin on Smackdown on Friday, Oct. 9, on Fox and will continue on the Monday, Oct. 12, Raw on USA.

It remains unclear who will be making the selections or which superstars will flip promotions. A number of NXT stars will be expected to make the jump to both shows as well. Regardless, for fans who have felt both shows have grown somewhat stale, the changes will be welcomed.

Sometimes a bit of new blood can help create the bad blood that fuels the best WWE rivalries and storylines.