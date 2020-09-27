Dak Prescott Becomes 1st Cowboys QB to Throw for 400 Yards in Back-to-Back Games

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Few teams can match the Dallas Cowboys when it comes to quarterbacks, and Dak Prescott did something no other signal-caller has done in franchise history.

During Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, he became the first Cowboy to throw for more than 400 yards in back-to-back games. Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, Roger Staubach and every other quarterback to lace it up for the iconic franchise with five Super Bowl victories have failed to match that accomplishment.

Prescott threw for 450 yards in Dallas' dramatic 40-39 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Many expected the Mississippi State product to compete for MVP this season given his individual talent and the sheer number of playmakers surrounding him in the offense. Ezekiel Elliott often forces opposing defenses to stack the box, while Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are all capable of torching opposing secondaries when facing single coverage.

If he keeps throwing for more than 400 yards, he will be right in that discussion at season's end.