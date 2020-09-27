Russell Wilson Breaks Patrick Mahomes' NFL Record for TD Passes in 1st 3 Games

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Russell Wilson has been great to start the 2020 season. Historically great.

According to Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network, "Wilson is the first QB in the 101-year history of the @NFL with 4+ TD passes in each of his team's first 3 games."

With a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, Russell broke Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' record for most touchdown passes through the first three games of a season:

Coming into Sunday, Wilson had thrown for 610 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception, completing 82.5 percent of his passes. Those are video game numbers.

With five more touchdown passes Sunday, Wilson is now on pace to throw for 75 touchdowns this season, which would easily surpass Peyton Manning's record of 55 touchdown passes in the 2013 season. History would suggest that Wilson—whose career high in touchdown passes is 35—will eventually cool off.

It doesn't make what he's doing at the moment any less impressive, however.

If the MVP voting took place right now, Wilson would win the award, and it wouldn't be close. Russ is cooking. And the Seahawks—who have reached the postseason in seven of Wilson's eight full seasons—are one of the NFL's most dangerous teams because of it.