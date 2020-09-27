Joe Burrow on Bengals' Tie vs. Carson Wentz, Eagles: 'If You Don't Win, You Lose'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Even though it means his team isn't off to its third 0-3 start in four years, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't satisfied with the Bengals' 23-23 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This is a loss to me," the rookie said after the road game, per Fox19's Joe Danneman.

"This is never about building positive momentum," he said. "Never about gaining experience. It's about winning. No moral victories around here. If you don't win, you lose."

Burrow finished Sunday with 31-of-44 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Bengals let a seven-point slip away with three minutes left in the game. Burrow was sacked eight times in the loss.

The former LSU star is still seeking his first professional victory, with his next chance coming Sunday against the 1-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.