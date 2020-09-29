Top Trades, Landing Spots for Jets Winger Patrik Laine

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Now, it's serious.

Though Winnipeg Jets right winger Patrik Laine has been a popular mention in myriad trade stories for months, the chatter surrounding the 22-year-old Finn was ratcheted up a notch last week when TSN's Darren Dreger suggested the possibility on his "Insider Trading" show.

"The Winnipeg Jets know what their needs are," he said. "They need a No. 2 center and they need to bolster the top four on their blue line. Kevin Cheveldayoff—the general manager there—can't solely rely on free agency. … One way or another, Kevin Cheveldayoff is listening on Patrik Laine."

If the Jets are indeed interested in a deal, there will be no shortage of suitors.

And given the fact the Laine is only 22, certainly prolific and still signed for another year at $6.75 million, Winnipeg can afford to wait for an offer it can't refuse, rather than jumping at the first proposition.

Given that reality, the B/R ice hockey team took a step away from the ongoing Stanley Cup Final to consider the teams with the best chances to land the 6'5" superstar and what it might take to get things done.

Read on to see if your favorites are in the mix, and if you think the cost is worth it.

All salary-cap information courtesy of Cap Friendly.