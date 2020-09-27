Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout CandidatesSeptember 28, 2020
In Week 3, rookie wide receivers took the spotlight—three of them deserve waiver-wire add consideration.
If you're at a loss because of issues at wide receiver, specifically concerning the short-term inavailability of Michael Thomas and Davante Adams or Courtland Sutton's season-ending injury (torn ACL and MCL), you can bolster the position in the upcoming week.
Two first-round wide receivers will list atop the adds list, and they're both available in more than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues. Even if you're optimistic about Thomas and Adams returning in the near future, take a look at a pair of pass-catchers who will have solid roles in their respective team's passing attacks moving forward.
We've highlighted eight players who could have strong numbers for Week 4 and beyond. All the selections below are rostered in fewer than 65 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.
Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates for Week 4
QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG (63 percent rostered)
QB Gardner Minshew II vs. CIN (59 percent rostered)
RB Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers vs. PHI (22 percent rostered)
RB Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots vs. KC (10 percent rostered)
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. ATL (45 percent rostered)
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. HOU (29 percent rostered)
WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. PHI (27 percent rostered)
WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. JAX (4 percent rostered)
TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts vs. CHI (9 percent rostered)
TE Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears vs. IND (8 percent rostered)
RB Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots
Rex Burkhead had a strong outing against the Las Vegas Raiders run defense, racking up 98 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.
Although fantasy managers shouldn't expect that type of performance from Burkhead every week, he has a solid role within the New England Patriots' passing attack with James White out (bereavement). The 30-year-old has caught 11 balls for 96 yards and a touchdown over the last two games.
Against the Raiders, Burkhead's six carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns added a big bonus to his short-term value. He's a solid flex option until White returns to action. Clearly, quarterback Cam Newton feels comfortable throwing to him when defenses blanket his wide receivers and tight ends downfield.
In Week 4, Burkhead matches up against the Kansas City Chiefs' 28th-ranked run defense. He's capable of picking up some yards and a score on the ground along with a few receptions.
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
In Week 3, we saw the same Justin Jefferson, who had a breakout junior season at LSU through 2019. He'll easily top the list of adds after a seven-catch, 175-yard performance against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.
Jefferson's fantasy breakout had all the ingredients that should encourage you to use your waiver claim or a high number of free-agent budget dollars on him. He recorded a big play, hauling in a 71-yard touchdown pass and led the Minnesota Vikings' pass-catchers in targets (nine) as well as receptions (seven).
As a rookie first-rounder, Jefferson is essentially Stefon Diggs' replacement. He should have a secure role in the passing game as the No. 2 option behind Adam Thielen.
Up next, Jefferson will have a good matchup against the Houston Texans who have allowed six passing touchdowns through three contests. Quarterback Kirk Cousins' budding rapport with the first-year wideout puts the latter in WR3 or flex territory.
WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
In addition to Justin Jefferson, another rookie first-round wide receiver made an impact Sunday. Brandon Aiyuk had eight touches for 101 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage against the New York Giants.
For Week 3, Aiyuk led the San Francisco 49ers in targets (eight) and receptions (five) to go along with three rush attempts for 31 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Kyle Shanahan knows how to get the ball in his playmakers' hands, and he accomplished that with the Arizona State product.
Because of Aiyuk's first-round draft pedigree, expect the 49ers to keep him involved in the offense, especially with Deebo Samuel (foot) on injured reserve. The first-year wideout's opportunities as a ball-carrier add a nice touch to his fantasy value.
Next week, the 49ers will host the Philadelphia Eagles whose defense ranked 26th in scoring going into Sunday's games and allowed 312 passing yards to Cincinnati Bengals' rookie quarterback Joe Burrow Sunday.
TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts
Tucked beneath the radar, Mo Alie-Cox looks like a rising fantasy asset who can start beyond Week 4. He's caught eight passes for 161 yards and a touchdown since Week 2. The former VCU collegiate basketball player has carved out a decent role with Trey Burton on injured reserve because of a calf injury and Jack Doyle battling knee and ankle ailments.
Colts head coach Frank Reich employs an offense that utilizes tight ends in the passing game, which explains the addition of Burton during free agency. Doyle isn't an explosive playmaker, averaging just nine yards per reception going into Sunday's contest.
With Burton on injured reserve and rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. still working his way into the offense, Alie-Cox holds solid value.
Alie-Cox faces a Chicago Bears defense that's allowed 12 receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends T.J. Hockenson, Engram Engram and Hayden Hurst through three games. He'll have a good chance to put up solid fantasy numbers in a third consecutive outing.