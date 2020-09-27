Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

0 of 5

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

In Week 3, rookie wide receivers took the spotlight—three of them deserve waiver-wire add consideration.

If you're at a loss because of issues at wide receiver, specifically concerning the short-term inavailability of Michael Thomas and Davante Adams or Courtland Sutton's season-ending injury (torn ACL and MCL), you can bolster the position in the upcoming week.

Two first-round wide receivers will list atop the adds list, and they're both available in more than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues. Even if you're optimistic about Thomas and Adams returning in the near future, take a look at a pair of pass-catchers who will have solid roles in their respective team's passing attacks moving forward.

We've highlighted eight players who could have strong numbers for Week 4 and beyond. All the selections below are rostered in fewer than 65 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.