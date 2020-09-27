Jordan Reed Injures Ankle amid 49ers' Concerns with Giants' MetLife Field

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the New York Giants after suffering an ankle injury, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The injury came in the first quarter after attempting a diving catch in the back of the end zone.

Reed had two catches for 23 yards on the first two drives in place of the injured George Kittle before coming out of the game with his own injury.

The injury not only delivers another blow to the 49ers' depth at tight end, but it represents another injury occurring at MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and New York Jets.

San Francisco faced the Jets on the same field last week, losing both Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to season-ending knee injuries. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also suffered injuries and were ruled out for Week 3.

"It's something our guys were concerned about right away," head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the turf, per Lindsay Jones of The Athletic. "Unfortunately, it's a place we have to go back to next week."

The NFL examined the artificial turf this week and said it passed an inspection.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Reed appeared ready to step into a big role for San Francisco after scoring two touchdowns in Week 2. The veteran missed all of 2019 because of concussions and has never played a full 16-game season since he was drafted in 2013, and it now appears injuries are once again holding back the 2016 Pro Bowler.

Ross Dwelley could see a bigger role for the 49ers until Reed or Kittle are back on the field.