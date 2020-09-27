Chris Godwin Ruled out by Buccaneers Against Broncos with Hamstring Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury against the Denver Broncos.

Godwin had a team-high five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown before leaving with the injury.



This is the second time this season Godwin has missed action due to injury. He previously missed the team's Week 2 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a concussion.

When in the lineup, Godwin remains one of the best all-around receivers in football.

The Bucs will rely more on Mike Evans with Godwin on the mend again. Scotty Miller, who had two catches for 57 yards at the time of the injury, also stands to see an increase in targets out of the slot.